The Selleck Group Elevates Real Estate Advisory Services for High-Equity Homeowners in Fort Lee with AI-Driven Insight

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Selleck Group at KW City Views Realty today announced enhanced real estate advisory services designed to empower high-equity homeowners across Bergen and Hudson Counties . These services integrate advanced AI-driven insights and virtual staging to optimize property presentation and maximize outcomes for clients navigating significant life transitions such as luxury sales, downsizing, and multi-family investments.Led by Realtor Scott Selleck, who brings over 32 years of residential real estate guidance, The Selleck Group approaches real estate as a strategic life transition. The firm's client-first philosophy prioritizes meeting both emotional and financial needs, utilizing cutting-edge tools to target qualified buyers and maximize equity, particularly along New Jersey’s Gold Coast waterfront. This strategic approach aims to provide clarity, confidence, and equity protection throughout the process.The firm's strategic expertise, combined with Scott Selleck's extensive experience, has resulted in over 500 successful transactions. This commitment to client success is reflected in multiple NJ Realtors Circle of Excellence Awards at the Gold and Platinum levels and a 25-year history of MLS-recognized excellence, consistently securing favorable outcomes and protecting client equity, as demonstrated by a recent Cliffside Park condo sale achieving an above-list offer in 24 days.For more information about residential real estate services integrating advanced strategies in Bergen and Hudson Counties, visit The Selleck Group’s website at sellecksellsnj.com.

