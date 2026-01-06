Maryvale Marks 170 Years of Care, Compassion, and Healing in Los Angeles County

Children ride a miniature train during a 1950 fundraising event hosted by the Los Angeles Orphanage Guild, later named Maryvale, Los Angeles County’s oldest children’s service organization founded in 1856. During a 1973 visit by Mother Teresa to Maryvale, members of the Daughters of Charity gathered on campus, reflecting the organization’s faith-rooted legacy of service to children and families in Los Angeles County. A member of the Daughters of Charity reads to children at Maryvale, reflecting the organization’s long-standing commitment to education, care, and nurturing environments for children in Los Angeles County.

Maryvale celebrates 170 years of providing care, healing, and support to children and families across Los Angeles County.

For 170 years, our organization has responded to moments of crisis, change, and growth with compassion and courage.” — Steve Gunther, Maryvale President & CEO

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 6, 2026, Maryvale proudly marks 170 years of service to children, youth, and families across Los Angeles County, honoring a legacy rooted in compassion, resilience, and community care.Founded in 1856 by the Daughters of Charity, Maryvale began as Los Angeles County’s first orphanage, answering an urgent call to care for children with nowhere else to turn. Over nearly two centuries, Maryvale has evolved alongside the communities it serves, expanding its programs, deepening its impact, and remaining steadfast in its commitment to healing, stability, and hope.Today, Maryvale serves families throughout the San Gabriel Valley and greater Los Angeles County through a continuum of trauma-informed programs, including: Early Childhood Education for infants, toddlers, and school-age children• Temporary Housing and Support Services for women and children experiencing homelessnessSince relocating to its Rosemead campus in 1953, Maryvale has remained a trusted community anchor, adapting its services to meet emerging needs while honoring its historic mission of providing care and dignity for every child and family it serves.“Maryvale’s history is not just a timeline; it is a living legacy,” said Steve Gunther, President and CEO of Maryvale. “For 170 years, our organization has responded to moments of crisis, change, and growth with compassion and courage. We are proud to continue this work alongside the families and communities who place their trust in us every day.”Maryvale’s milestone anniversary arrives following a year of significant recognition and growth. In 2025, Maryvale was named California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio and received multiple regional honors recognizing its long-standing impact and community leadership.As Maryvale celebrates its 170th year, the organization looks ahead with purpose, continuing to strengthen families, expand access to care, and ensure that children across Los Angeles County have the opportunity to heal, learn, and thrive.Community members, partners, and supporters are invited to join Maryvale throughout the year for special events and tours that celebrate its impact and carry its mission forward for generations to come.For more information about Maryvale’s programs, history, or ways to get involved, visit our website.

Maryvale PSA Video

