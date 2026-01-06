Christian Tirone and John Urchak Lead Builder's Edge in Luxury Real Estate Development

Christian Tirone, President & CEO, and John Urchak, Co-Founder & COO, of Builder's Edge in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

With over 30 years of combined experience, co-founders advance tech-driven luxury home construction across New Jersey, New York, and Florida.

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Tirone and John Urchak are co-founders of Builders Edge, a firm specializing in luxury real estate development based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. The company operates across New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Hawaii. With over 30 years of combined experience, Christian and John focus on single-family residential construction. Christian serves as President & CEO and Chief Technology Officer, bringing a background in computer science. John, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, contributes expertise from corporate executive roles and development.Christian's background in computer science from Fordham University informed his development of a proprietary software platform. This platform uses data analytics and AI to identify potential property acquisitions and predict sale probabilities. John's operational experience and focus on new business development support the firm's expansion. Together, they aim to automate and streamline the luxury home development process, making it more accessible for partners.Builders Edge's software integrates various aspects of the construction process, including scheduling, budgeting, sourcing, and project management. This system can reduce project timelines; a project typically taking 12 months can be completed in approximately seven months. The firm has more than $100 million in projects currently in its pipeline. It supports general contractors, real estate investors, and developers in scaling operations, with a target of $200,000 minimum profit per project for qualified partners through its platform.Christian, who resides in Toms River, New Jersey, promotes values of integrity, quality, and safety within Builder's Edge . John, residing in Essex County, New Jersey, is active in his community and holds multiple board and advisory positions. Builder's Edge's model aims to empower builders and developers to become owners of their own projects, providing support from conception to completion. For more information about Builders Edge, visit builders-edge.com.

