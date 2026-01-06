Governor Newsom issues executive order expanding protections for survivors and support for businesses

This action follows the 27 executive orders Governor Newsom has issued to support homeowners and displaced families in Altadena and Palisades. Here is a list of the executive orders:

(N-2-25) Sending resources and easing burdens immediately to support affected communities. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-3-25) Supporting the state’s ongoing emergency response to the hurricane-force firestorm in Southern California. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-4-25) Cutting the red tape for the rebuilding of homes and businesses by suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-5-25) Directing fast action on clearing debris, and preparing for potential mudslides and flooding in areas burned. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-6-25) Assisting affected students and schools immediately by ensuring students are able to attend out of district schools, guaranteeing schools are able to use temporary facilities, and direct state agencies to work hand-in-hand with schools to develop a plan for serving displaced students and the rebuilding process. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-7-25) Establishing protections for firestorm victims from predatory land speculators making aggressive and unsolicited cash offers to purchase their property, by holding these predatory speculators accountable through stronger enforcement and prosecution. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-8-25) Further expediting hazardous debris removal in coordination with federal partners just eight days after fires started. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-9-25) Fast-tracking temporary housing and shelter for those impacted. This order also suspends fees for mobile home parks and extended price gouging prohibitions on hotel, motel, and rental housing in Los Angeles County to March 8, 2025. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-10-25) Extending the state property tax deadlines for survivors. This order suspends penalties, costs, and any interest accrued on late property tax payments until April 10, 2026, for properties in areas affected by the firestorm. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-11-25) Banning evictions by prohibiting landlords from using the unlawful detainer process – a legal process landlords use to evict tenants who violate their lease – to evict a tenant for violating a term of their lease that would otherwise prohibit them from sheltering one or more people displaced by the fires. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-12-25) Directing state agencies to support local law enforcement in enforcing laws, and deterring crimes like trespassing and loitering in affected communities. This order also prevented gawkers from disrupting ongoing emergency response activities and the ability of residents to assess damage to their homes. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-13-25) Protecting against landslides, mudslides, and flash floods in burned areas by streamlining emergency response work. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-14-25) Clarifying suspension of permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act for rebuilding efforts. The order also helps boost the availability of short-term housing, by making it easier for survivors of the LA area firestorm to stay in hotels and other short-term rentals for more than 30 days. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-15-25) Providing relief to small business owners and workers impacted by deferring annual licensure fees for workers and businesses, and waiving other requirements that may impose barriers to recovery. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-17-25) Removing bureaucratic barriers, extending deadlines, and providing critical regulatory relief to help families rebuild, recover more quickly, and access essential services such as child care, education, rental housing, health care, and obtaining tax relief. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-18-25) Creating resilient neighborhoods and communities by improving community hardening and wildfire mitigation strategies. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-19-25) Supporting childcare facility providers that have not reopened in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires and highlighting potential eligibility for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-20-25) Streamlining the rebuilding and recovery of homes in communities impacted by the recent Los Angeles area firestorms by clarifying existing exemptions, further facilitating local streamlining efforts, and implementing additional recommendations by state agencies. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-21-25) Easing legal requirements for public schools and students displaced due to the wildfires. This order also ensures that survivors who received charitable contributions, such as food, clothes, shelter, or donations, are not disqualified from receiving support from CalWORKS, a state-run program that gives cash aid and services to low-income eligible families in need. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-23-25) Fortifying protections for renters and homeowners affected by extending state price gouging restrictions for rental housing, hotels, and short-term housing. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-24-25) Expediting the process of repairing and replacing essential utilities like electricity, gas, water, and telecommunication infrastructure in communities damaged by the fires. The order also speeds the process of “undergrounding” utility equipment to help communities recover more quickly while building resilience to preventing similar catastrophic fires in the future. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-26-25) Extending protections for Los Angeles area firestorms survivors from predatory land speculators making aggressive and unsolicited cash offers to purchase their property below fair market value. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-28-25) Extending short term housing in hotels and rentals for fire survivors. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-29-25) Shepherding the rebuilding of homes and schools. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-32-25) Providing local governments stronger authority to limit Senate Bill 9 development in high fire hazard severity zones in LA County that fall within the burn scar areas. A copy of the executive order can be found here.

(N-34-25) Improving climate resiliency, recovery and insurance stability through a study that recommends models to mitigate damage, accelerate recovery, allocate burdens of catastrophic wildfires and other natural disasters. A copy of the executive order can be found here.