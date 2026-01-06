THIS WEEK: State finance director to hold media briefing on Governor Newsom’s 2026-27 budget
SACRAMENTO — California Director of Finance Joe Stephenshaw will hold a media briefing to provide details of Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2026-27 state budget proposal, which will be transmitted to the Legislature on Friday.
WHEN: Friday, January 9 at approximately 10 a.m.
LOCATION: State Capitol Annex Swing Space
LIVESTREAM: The Governor’s YouTube page
NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 10 p.m., January 8.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.