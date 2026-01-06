Submit Release
THIS WEEK: State finance director to hold media briefing on Governor Newsom’s 2026-27 budget

SACRAMENTO — California Director of Finance Joe Stephenshaw will hold a media briefing to provide details of Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2026-27 state budget proposal, which will be transmitted to the Legislature on Friday.

WHEN: Friday, January 9 at approximately 10 a.m.

LOCATION: State Capitol Annex Swing Space

LIVESTREAM: The Governor’s YouTube page

NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 10 p.m., January 8.

