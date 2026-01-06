Secretary Naig Congratulates Doug Hoelscher on Appointment as Minister-Counselor to the U.S. Mission to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 6, 2026) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig provided the following statement after Doug Hoelscher, a native of Hamilton County, was appointed to serve as Minister-Counselor to the U.S. Mission to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations:

“Congratulations to Doug Hoelscher on his appointment as Minister-Counselor to the U.S. Mission to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Raised on a family farm in north central Iowa, Doug brings a firsthand understanding of agriculture and a lifelong commitment to the people and communities it supports. Throughout his career in public service, Doug has built a distinguished record of advancing sound policy and strengthening agriculture’s role both here at home and around the world. Iowa agriculture will be well represented on the global stage, and I wish Doug great success as he begins this important new role.”