January 6, 2026 - Attorney General Miyares Premieres New “One Pill Can Kill” Documentary at Salem High School to Warn Students About the Dangers of Fentanyl

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, January 5, 2026

Shaun Kenney

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Premieres New “One Pill Can Kill” Documentary at Salem High School to Warn Students About the Dangers of Fentanyl

Virginia Beach, Va. — Today, Attorney General Jason Miyares released the Virginia Office of the Attorney General’s newest One Pill Can Kill documentary during a fentanyl and counterfeit pill awareness event at his alma mater, Salem High School, in Virginia Beach.

Fentanyl continues to drive overdose deaths across Virginia and across the nation, with young people increasingly at risk from counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. The One Pill Can Kill campaign warns that a single pill, often made to look like a legitimate prescription medication, can be fatal.

“As we enter a new year, the threat posed by fentanyl remains just as deadly as ever,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Young people today are facing unprecedented risks from counterfeit pills that are easily accessible and deceptively dangerous. This documentary reinforces a simple but lifesaving truth that one pill can kill.”

The short documentary provides students, families, and communities with a raw look into the fentanyl crisis in Virginia. It educates viewers on the prevalence of fentanyl laced pills, explains how these counterfeit drugs are manufactured and distributed, and highlights the devastating consequences for individuals and families.

In addition to prevention education, the documentary addresses the broader response to the crisis. It features victim stories, law enforcement perspectives, and an emphasis on recovery and treatment for those struggling with addiction.

The Office of the Attorney General extends its sincere thanks to First Lady Suzanne Youngkin and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their partnership and collaboration in helping make this project as impactful and far reaching as possible. By showcasing voices from across the Commonwealth, the project reflects a coordinated and comprehensive approach to confronting fentanyl from every angle.

The premiere at Salem High School was part of an ongoing effort by the Office of the Attorney General to engage directly with students and reinforce fentanyl awareness where it matters most. Through school assemblies, community events, and digital outreach, the One Pill Can Kill initiative continues to emphasize prevention, accountability, and recovery.

The One Pill Can Kill documentary is now publicly available and can be viewed at the following link.

https://youtu.be/WPQ7Ozd2Z68

For more information about the One Pill Can Kill campaign and the Office of the Attorney General’s efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis, visit https://onepillcankillva.org/

