LEAGUE Commercial Appoints Scott Lowe as Managing Director, Expanding Its Commercial Platform

Scott Lowe - LEAGUE Commercial

The leadership appointment strengthens LEAGUE Commercial’s growing platform and commitment to serving business owners and investors across North Texas.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAGUE Commercial , the commercial real estate arm of Fort Worth-based LEAGUE Real Estate, today announced a strategic expansion designed to better serve business owners, investors, and operators across North Texas with the appointment of Scott Lowe as Managing Director.Lowe joins the firm after serving as Senior Partner and Associate Broker at Vision Commercial, bringing decades of entrepreneurial, investment, and advisory experience that will support LEAGUE Commercial’s continued growth and client-focused approach.A licensed broker and seasoned entrepreneur, Lowe has built his career helping clients navigate complex commercial real estate decisions with clarity and confidence. His background spans investment sales, value-add advisory, business ownership, financial planning, coaching, and community leadership, giving him a uniquely well-rounded ability to guide clients toward decisions aligned with long-term business performance.Lowe’s experience as a former coffeehouse and café owner provides firsthand insight into site selection, layout, operations, marketing, development, and leasing from an operator’s perspective. This allows him to advise clients not just on space, but on how real estate can enhance operations, improve efficiency, and support sustainable growth. He also brings experience as a financial planner, where he built and served a portfolio of more than 100 client relationships.Deeply engaged in the Fort Worth business community, Lowe is active in local chambers and organizations including Near Southside and NTCAR. He holds a BBA in Finance from Texas A&M University and has completed graduate coursework at Southwestern Seminary. Outside of work, he is involved in church leadership and enjoys traveling, fitness, and cheering on the Aggies, Rangers, and Cowboys.Lowe credits much of his professional journey to his faith, the support of his wife and three children, and the guidance of mentors who have played a meaningful role throughout his career.With Lowe’s leadership, LEAGUE Commercial is accelerating its mission to help business owners and investors make thoughtful, informed commercial real estate decisions while continuing to build a premier, locally owned commercial brokerage serving Fort Worth, Parker County, and the greater North Texas region.QUOTESScott Lowe, Managing Director & Partner, LEAGUE Commercial“Commercial real estate is ultimately about helping people build something meaningful, whether that’s a business, an investment, or a legacy. LEAGUE’s culture, reputation, and commitment to service made this the right move at the right time. I’m excited to help clients make smart, long-term real estate decisions and to build a commercial platform that truly serves our growing region.”Matt Lewis, Partner & Broker, LEAGUE Real Estate“Scott’s reputation in the commercial arena is marked by integrity, expertise, and results. His leadership strengthens our ability to serve clients across every real estate need, and we’re thrilled to welcome him as a partner.”Luke Syres, Partner & Marketing Director, LEAGUE Real Estate“This is a pivotal moment for LEAGUE Commercial. Scott brings the experience and leadership needed to help our clients navigate increasingly complex commercial decisions as we continue scaling into a full-service commercial brokerage.”Jeff Anderson, Partner, LEAGUE Real Estate“As Fort Worth continues to grow, the need for a relationship-driven, locally owned commercial brokerage has never been greater. Scott’s addition positions LEAGUE Commercial to meet that demand with excellence.”ABOUT LEAGUE COMMERCIALLEAGUE Commercial is the commercial real estate division of LEAGUE Real Estate, Fort Worth’s largest independently owned brokerage. With a commitment to professionalism, local expertise, and a relational approach to service, LEAGUE Commercial provides advisory, leasing, investment, development, and strategic site selection services across North Texas. www.leaguecommercial.com

