Angie Sangster: Realtor Celebrates 20 Years of Service in Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia

Angie Sangster, Realtor of Angela (Angie) Sangster Limited in New Minas, Nova Scotia

NEW MINAS, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angie Sangster , a realtor based in New Minas, Nova Scotia, marks two decades of service in the Annapolis Valley real estate market. She specializes in residential properties throughout the region and is recognized for her consistent national rankings and active community involvement.Sangster's professional approach is informed by a background in banking and mortgages, which provides clients with financial insight during transactions. She focuses on facilitating a seamless experience, emphasizing a strong work ethic and proactive problem-solving. Angie also leverages her local connections and knowledge of neighborhood trends for the benefit of her clients.Her career achievements include consistent rankings among the Top 2% and 5% of real estate professionals nationally. Sangster has received the Award of Excellence twice and the Consumer Satisfaction Award in 2023. She is also recognized for her community contributions, including being a top donor for Chrysalis House.For more information on Angie Sangster's real estate services in the Annapolis Valley, visit movewithangie.ca.

