B3-Companies: Real Estate Developers Expand North Shore Portfolio in Skokie

Adam Jidd and Simon Berger

Adam Jidd and Simon Berger leverage complementary expertise to rapidly grow residential, commercial-multifamily, and light industrial developments.

SKOKIE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adam Jidd and Simon Berger, co-founders of B3-Companies, are real estate developers specializing in residential, commercial-multitfamily, and light industrial projects in Skokie, Illinois, and the broader North Shore market, including Highland Park, Deerfield, and Glencoe. Since its establishment, B3-Companies has focused on transforming concepts into living and commercial spaces.Adam Jidd contributed experience from the automotive sector, which included managing real estate holdings. Simon Berger's background includes owning and managing numerous apartment buildings in residential real estate. Their partnership began when Adam sought a home in Glencoe, leading to the formation of B3-Companies. Within two years, the company expanded from one project to nearly 30 developments, with a portfolio value approaching $100 million.B3-Companies emphasizes attention to detail in its developments. The firm considers market requirements and procures materials, including components sourced from Italy, for its projects. The Glencoe Estates project exemplifies the company's approach, where the team completed site improvements and subdivided 29 lots within five months. All lots sold within six months.Adam and Simon are involved in enhancing the communities where B3-Companies operates. Their diverse professional backgrounds inform their approach to real estate development. B3-Companies aims to create properties that contribute to the architectural and residential landscape of Skokie and the North Shore region. For more information about their projects and design philosophies, visit the B3-Companies website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.