OHM Advisors Partners with GEO Jobe to Modernize ArcGIS Enterprise Environment

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OHM Advisors, a nationally recognized architecture, engineering, and planning firm, has successfully modernized its internal ArcGIS Enterprise environment through a strategic partnership with GEO Jobe, an Esri Platinum Partner specializing in GIS infrastructure and enterprise solutions.The engagement began in November 2024 as OHM Advisors sought to enhance the performance, scalability, and reliability of its GIS platform to better support a growing, multi-office organization and evolving client needs. While the firm maintained a strong GIS foundation, leadership identified an opportunity to more closely align its enterprise environment with Esri best practices and cloud-ready architecture.GEO Jobe worked closely with OHM Advisors’ internal GIS team to assess the existing system, which included a combination of ArcGIS Online and on-premises ArcGIS Enterprise. Through collaborative workshops and technical evaluations, the teams identified a path forward that would improve system performance while positioning the platform for future growth.Based on the assessment, GEO Jobe recommended migrating to ArcGIS Enterprise 11.5 deployed on Microsoft Azure. The solution provided a centralized, scalable cloud environment that supports distributed teams, improves reliability, and simplifies long-term maintenance. GEO Jobe provided detailed architecture guidance, deployment documentation, and hands-on support throughout the implementation process.The updated ArcGIS Enterprise environment has strengthened internal collaboration, improved access to GIS data and applications, and enhanced OHM Advisors’ ability to deliver high-quality geospatial solutions for clients across multiple markets. The project also reinforced a partner-to-partner relationship built on shared Esri expertise and a mutual commitment to technical excellence.“Working with GEO Jobe was a true partner-to-partner collaboration,” said Mike Cousins, Practice Leader of GIS at OHM Advisors. “Their guidance helped us implement Esri’s recommended ArcGIS Enterprise architecture in a scalable and reliable way, strengthening our internal GIS foundation and improving collaboration and performance across the firm.”The collaboration also reflects OHM Advisors’ ongoing investment in innovative technology solutions that support its people, projects, and clients, while ensuring its GIS infrastructure can scale alongside the firm’s continued growth.About OHM AdvisorsOHM Advisors is known as the community advancement firm, designing award-winning work across the architecture, engineering and planning spheres. Founded in 1962, the firm believes in the power of multidisciplinary teamwork to find ideas that aren’t just different—they are better. Recognized as an Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 500 Design Firm, our 800+ person team operates from offices in multiple states throughout the U.S., partnering with leaders at all government levels, school districts, developers, universities and private companies to create great places for people.About GEO JobeGEO Jobe is an Esri Platinum Partner specializing in GIS infrastructure, cloud deployments, and enterprise solutions. The firm helps organizations optimize their geospatial technology through strategic consulting, system design, and implementation services.

