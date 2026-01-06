Alternative Energy Project Company Celebrates of the commercial opertion of Al-Haq Solar Power Plant in Ma’an, Jordan

Al Haq Solar Station

Official launch of the 50MW Al-Haq Solar Power Plant in Ma’an, fully developed, financed, and operated by Jordanian expertise, advancing clean energy in Jordan.

AMMAN, AMMAN, JORDAN, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AEPC clebrated the commercial operation of Al Haq solar power statiom during a high-level ceremony held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Amman on Monday, December 8, 2025, in the presence of senior government officials and key decision-makers in the energy sector.The ceremony was attended by H.E. Amani Al-Azzam, Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, representing H.E. Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Eng. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, along with several current and former ministers, H.E. the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as leaders from the renewable energy sector, representatives of official institutions, regulatory authorities, and companies operating in the sector—highlighting the strategic importance of the project at both national and regional levels.The launch of the Al-Haq Solar Power Plant aligns with Jordan’s vision to transition toward clean and renewable energy sources, enhance energy security, and reduce reliance on conventional energy sources, in line with the National Energy Strategy and environmental sustainability goals.The plant has a generation capacity of 50 megawatts and began commercial operations at the beginning of December, following the official commercial operation approval granted by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) effective November 30, 2025. This marks a new phase in supplying the national electricity grid with clean energy.The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art solar technologies, including one of the most advanced solar panel cleaning systems, the only one of its kind in Jordan, ensuring optimal performance and high efficiency—particularly under desert climate conditions—and reflecting a commitment to applying global best practices in renewable energy operations.The Al-Haq Solar Power Plant stands as a leading national model, having been developed, built, financed, and operated entirely by Jordanian expertise and resources. This achievement underscores the advanced capabilities of local professionals in delivering large-scale renewable energy projects to international standards and highlights the role of national talent in driving economic growth, creating job opportunities, and strengthening local content in a rapidly growing strategic sector.The project is expected to contribute to reducing carbon emissions and generating a positive economic and developmental impact in Ma’an Governorate, while further reinforcing Jordan’s position as a regional hub for renewable energy projects and sustainable investments.This project represents another significant step toward a more sustainable energy future and reflects the strong collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as the continued governmental support for clean energy initiatives in the Kingdom.

