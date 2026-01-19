WARP SPEED : Progressive Art Show at Mosquitoe Gallery, Zion, IL
WARP SPEED :: Progressive Art Show
Saturday, February 7, 2026
6pm - Midnight
No tickets required
MOSQUITOE GALLERY - 3DL DESIGN
2701 Deborah Ave 1C-D
Zion, IL 60099, USA
ART SHOW
An opening reception will be held on Saturday, February 7, 2026 from 6pm to Midnight, offering guests a chance to meet the artists and experience their art. This exhibition showcases a variety of themes and styles. Inspiration for this show was driven by local artist David Motley's piece titled "Cosmic Diffusion."
MUSIC LINEUP
6-8PM - DJ Paradox from the Global Music Scene
8-10PM - DJ Mosquito from the Waukegan Music Scene
10-11PM - NIGHT IN ATHENS (Special Musical Performer from Athens, Greece)
11-Midnight - DJ Torrahbull from the Kenosha Music Scene
RSVP to our Facebook event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1483658345933724
ABOUT NIGHT IN ATHENS
Picking up influences from her past in the London DIY punk scene, NIA coalesces analog minimal synth sounds, and dark electro beats with an expressive range of vocal dynamics, shaping her very own take on cold wave. The punk spirit is still very tactile in her energetic stage show, which she has performed on many stages all around the globe.
ABOUT MOSQUITOE GALLERY
Since 2002, the gallery has delivered a mix of surrealism, abstract expressionism, and sculpture to the community. The Mosquitoe Gallery is conveniently located in Zion, IL; between Milwaukee and Chicago.
RANDALL HARJU
Mosquitoe Gallery
+1 312-847-9113
mosquitoegallery@gmail.com
NIGHT IN ATHENS coming to the WARP SPEED Show 02.07.26 at Mosquitoe Gallery
