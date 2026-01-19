WARP SPEED : Progressive Art Show at Mosquitoe Gallery, Zion, IL

Warp Speed Art Show

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, February 7, 2026 from 6pm to Midnight, offering guests a chance to meet the artists and experience their art.

to create one’s own world takes courage” — Georgia O’Keefe

MOSQUITOE GALLERY - 3DL DESIGN2701 Deborah Ave 1C-DZion, IL 60099, USAART SHOWAn opening reception will be held on Saturday, February 7, 2026 from 6pm to Midnight, offering guests a chance to meet the artists and experience their art. This exhibition showcases a variety of themes and styles. Inspiration for this show was driven by local artist David Motley's piece titled "Cosmic Diffusion."MUSIC LINEUP6-8PM - DJ Paradox from the Global Music Scene8-10PM - DJ Mosquito from the Waukegan Music Scene10-11PM - NIGHT IN ATHENS (Special Musical Performer from Athens, Greece)11-Midnight - DJ Torrahbull from the Kenosha Music SceneRSVP to our Facebook event:ABOUT NIGHT IN ATHENSPicking up influences from her past in the London DIY punk scene, NIA coalesces analog minimal synth sounds, and dark electro beats with an expressive range of vocal dynamics, shaping her very own take on cold wave. The punk spirit is still very tactile in her energetic stage show, which she has performed on many stages all around the globe.ABOUT MOSQUITOE GALLERYSince 2002, the gallery has delivered a mix of surrealism, abstract expressionism, and sculpture to the community. The Mosquitoe Gallery is conveniently located in Zion, IL; between Milwaukee and Chicago. ZION, IL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Night in Athens returns to Chicagoland!>>> Born of lockdown exorcisms in her East London flat, NIA developed into one of the mostsuccessful minimal synth / cold wave projects in less than two years. <<

NIGHT IN ATHENS coming to the WARP SPEED Show 02.07.26 at Mosquitoe Gallery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.