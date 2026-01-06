Danelle Delgado selected as Top International Speaker by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Danelle Delgado at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danelle Delgado, elite mentor, business strategist, sales/human development coach, serial entrepreneur and international speaker was recently selected as Top International Speaker for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With nearly two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Delgado has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Delgado is a game changer in every room she enters. Her life and words transform organizations, CEO’s and even strangers. This powerhouse began her journey when faced with raising her three small children on her own.Forced to make a change she went from working three jobs, 80-90 hours a week, and struggling to survive, to award-winning success in business by persisting her way in to align with some of the world’s most renowned business experts and gained them as her personal mentors.After years of high-level learning with them, she built some of the fastest growing online business training companies to date. She is a known online influencer and has made a massive impact around the globe from her international speaking career, best-selling book, “I Choose Joy” and her unmatched skills guiding entrepreneurs both online and off equates to billions of dollars and life fulfillment.From her renowned elite retreats and online training platforms to her wit and skill training from the stage and in the corporate race, Danelle has become a household celebrity name training humans to become high performers like few ever will.Her two latest company builds have the world in awe as she took the corporate training space by storm delivering life changing team training in service-based companies (ie. automotive, insurance, medical, real estate, finance ++), most well-known for upgrading company training with edutainment and excellence. And the second scaling human productivity and company profit through her health insurance company saving companies millions and delivering the highest and best access to affordable healthcare for every employee.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to public speaking, writing, new business development, sales, business strategy, writing, team building, publishing, presenting, mentorship and monetization.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Delgado earned her Bachelor’s of Science degree from the University of Northern Colorado while working full time for the College of Business, soaking in every ounce she could.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Delgado has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top International Speaker of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Delgado for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Delgado attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her three kids and traveling the globe. In the future she looks to continue expanding business. Looking back, Ms. Delgado attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her three kids and traveling the globe. In the future she looks to continue expanding business. Her mission, first and foremost, is to enable people to attain their greatest potential and use it to give back. "All I wanted to do was make a difference, help people earn who would give right back," she said.For more information please visit: https://danelledelgado.com/ 