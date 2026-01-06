Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate coalition in filing an amicus brief in support of a group of survivors of Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attack, family members of those murdered by Hamas, civilians under fire from Hamas’s ongoing terrorism, and individuals displaced by Hamas’s ongoing terrorism.

On October 8, 2023, radical groups American Muslims for Palestine (“AMP”) and National Students for Justice in Palestine (“NSJP”) declared that they were “Part of” a “Unity Intifada” under Hamas’s “unified command.” This declaration came in the wake of Hamas's October 7 terrorist attacks. Those who have been victimized by Hamas’s terrorism brought claims against the radical groups under the federal Anti-Terrorism Act. Attorney General Paxton’s brief is in support of the victims and was filed to ensure terrorist supporters are brought to justice.

“Radical Islamic terrorist groups like Hamas must be decimated and dismantled, and that includes their domestic supporting branches,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Terrorism relies on complex networks and intermediaries, and the law must be enforced against those who knowingly provide material support. My office will continue to defend Americans who have been brutally affected by terrorism and ensure accountability under the law.”

This action follows Attorney General Paxton’s legal defense of Texas’ designation of the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations. The Office of the Attorney General is committed to dismantling terrorism, both foreign and domestic.

To read the Virginia and Iowa-led brief, click here.