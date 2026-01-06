Secretary of State Kris Warner Announces “I Voted!” Sticker Contest for 8th Grade Students; Public to select the Statewide Winner on Social Media

Charleston, W.Va – Secretary of State Kris Warner today announced the launch of a statewide contest inviting all West Virginia 8th grade students to design an “I Voted!” sticker to be distributed in their home county during the 2026 election cycle. “I Voted!” stickers have become a popular tradition at polling places, giving voters a way to proudly display their participation in the election process. This sticker design contest gives young West Virginians an opportunity to showcase their talent and creativity while learning about the importance of civic engagement. “Voting is the cornerstone of our constitutional republic,” said Secretary Warner. “By involving students in this contest, we hope to inspire the next generation of voters and encourage them to take pride in participating in elections.” Secretary Warner said that several other states host similar sticker contests to create interest and participation in their upcoming election. West Virginia's Primary Election is scheduled for May 12th. ​ Summary of Contest Details: Eligibility: Open to all 8th grade students enrolled in publ​ic, private, or home schools in West Virginia.

Open to all 8th grade students enrolled in publ​ic, private, or home schools in West Virginia. Submission Deadline: January 27th to the Student's County Clerk.

January 27th to the Student's County Clerk. Design Requirements: Stickers must include the phrase “I Voted!” and reflect themes of civic pride and/or West Virginia heritage.

Stickers must include the phrase “I Voted!” and reflect themes of civic pride and/or West Virginia heritage. How to Enter: Public and private school students can submit their designs directly to their designated teacher. Home school students must have a parent or guardian submit their design to their resident County Clerk.

There will be three phases to the judging process: a County Competition, Regional Semi-Final Competition, and Statewide Final Competition. At the county level, all submissions will be judged by the County Clerk's office and a team of local citizens selected by the County Clerk. County winners will move on to the Regional Semi-Final Competition, which will be judged by a panel of four (4) anonymous individuals selected by the Secretary of State. (See the Official Rules link below for the four geographical regions). The Regional Semi-Final Competition panel of judges will be made up of one person from each of the four county regions outlined in the Official Rules. Those judges will select one design from each region to compete in the statewide final stage of the competition. The 2026 Statewide Winner will be selected by the general public, who will vote for their favorite design on the WV Secretary of State's Facebook page. The four regional winners will be invited by Secretary Warner to visit the State Capitol to attend the announcement of the 2026 Statewide winner. The winning statewide design will be featured on stickers distributed at polling places in that student's home county during the 2026 elections. The student artist who wins the statewide competition will also be recognized by the Secretary of State and receive a special award for their contribution. For more information, including Official Rules and submission guidelines, CLICK HERE or contact the WV Secretary of State’s Office at (304) 558-6000.

