Secretary Naig to Introduce First-Ever Iowa Farm Act to Strengthen Iowa Agriculture in 2026 Legislative Session

Comprehensive package outlines priorities for Iowa agriculture during the 2026 legislative session

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 6, 2026) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced plans to introduce the Iowa Farm Act, a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive legislative package designed to support Iowa farmers, strengthen rural communities, and position Iowa agriculture for long-term success.

“The Iowa Farm Act is about meeting today’s challenges while preparing for the future,” said Secretary Naig. “It brings together ideas we have heard directly from farmers, agribusinesses, and rural communities across the state. This package expands economic opportunities, supports the next generation, and strengthens our readiness to respond to animal disease threats. It also delivers targeted tax relief and removes unnecessary barriers that hold farmers back. I look forward to working with the Legislature and Governor Reynolds to get this package enacted to show strong support for agriculture, the cornerstone of our state’s economy.”

The legislation reflects priorities raised directly by farmers, agribusinesses, and stakeholders and is intended to provide practical, workable solutions across Iowa agriculture.

“We thank Secretary Naig for his leadership and for bringing forward the Iowa Farm Act, a forward-looking package that supports Iowa farmers, agribusinesses, and rural communities,” said Julie Kenney, CEO of the Agribusiness Association of Iowa. “This legislation demonstrates a strong commitment to Iowa agriculture and the long-term success of our state’s number one industry.”

“The Iowa Farm Act strengthens Iowa’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to a foreign or major animal disease outbreak by improving coordination, expediting the deployment of equipment, and protecting producer confidentiality,” said Aaron Juergens, President of the Iowa Pork Producers Association and a farmer from Carroll. “Iowa’s pig farmers are grateful for Secretary Naig’s leadership and appreciate the Department’s commitment to building long-term resilience in agriculture by investing in the next generation of farmers and rural veterinarians through this legislation.”

“In these uncertain economic times in agriculture, we appreciate Secretary Naig’s leadership as we work to advance policies important to Iowa farmers this upcoming legislative session,” said Brent Johnson, President of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and a farmer from Manson.

“Iowa cattle producers know firsthand how important it is to be prepared for the future, especially when it comes to animal health, workforce availability, and passing operations on to the next generation,” said Craig Moss, President of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and a farmer from Hull. “We thank the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship for taking a forward-thinking, proactive approach to these issues, and the Iowa Farm Act demonstrates a real commitment to protecting producers and keeping Iowa agriculture strong for the long term.”

“The North Central Poultry Association actively supports the Iowa Farm Act for strengthening safeguards against highly pathogenic avian influenza such as enhancing foreign animal disease preparedness and protecting producer confidentiality,” said Breck Hunt, Executive Director of the North Central Poultry Association. “Additionally, removing regulatory barriers, investing in future generations, and modernizing standards will aid Iowa’s poultry and egg producers. This legislation helps ensure Iowa remains a national leader in safe, reliable, and competitive animal agriculture.”

“From protecting farm succession and investing in beginning farmers, to expanding local markets, the Iowa Farm Act is a bold investment in Iowa's future,” said Tom Adam, President of the Iowa Soybean Association and a farmer from Harper. “We greatly appreciate Secretary Naig and his team for championing Iowa farmers and the rural communities they call home.”

“Iowa State Dairy Association proudly supports Secretary Naig and the Department’s work through the Iowa Farm Act to strengthen and grow Iowa agriculture,” said Robert Horst, President of the Iowa State Dairy Association and a farmer from Bristow. “We appreciate his leadership in ensuring Iowa remains a place where farmers can thrive.”

“The Iowa Corn Growers Association applauds the introduction of the Iowa Farm Act and Secretary Naig’s commitment to strengthening Iowa agriculture. This comprehensive package reflects the voices of farmers across our state and addresses the real needs facing rural communities today,” said Mark Mueller, President of the Iowa Corn Growers Association and a farmer from Waverly. “We are especially encouraged by the focus on modernizing regulations, delivering tax relief and growing new markets for Iowa corn and other farm products. We look forward to working with Secretary Naig, the Legislature and fellow commodity partners to move this important legislation forward and keep Iowa agriculture strong for generations to come.”

“When producers, cooperatives, and policymakers pull in the same direction, Iowa agriculture wins,” said Bobby Martens, Executive Director of the Iowa Institute for Cooperatives. “The Iowa Farm Act’s provisions deliver practical, fair relief that allows cooperatives to invest in rural infrastructure, support farm succession, and reduce costs for farmer members. That’s how we protect Iowa Agriculture and set up the next generation for success.”

“On behalf of propane marketers and fuel retailers across Iowa, the Iowa Propane Gas Association strongly supports the Iowa Farm Act,” said Michelle Brown, CEO of the Iowa Propane Gas Association. “The Act’s provisions aligning storage tank tax assessments with recent judicial rulings provide much-needed clarity, eliminate inequities in tax treatment, and support a fair, predictable business environment for energy providers and the customers who rely on them.”

“Rapid response and farmer support are critical when a foreign animal disease or other major disease outbreak occurs on an Iowa farm,” said Josh Berg, President of the Iowa Turkey Federation and a farmer from Early. “Iowa’s turkey farmers applaud the proposed Iowa Farm Act for strengthening response capabilities and clarifying farmer confidentiality. These forward-thinking provisions will enhance Iowa’s ability to support Iowa’s family farmers during times of crisis.”

The Iowa Farm Act is a forward-looking proposal that expands economic opportunities, delivers targeted tax relief, supports beginning farmers, strengthens biosecurity and foreign animal disease response, and improves the efficiency of state government.

Expanding Economic Opportunities for Iowa Farmers

The Iowa Farm Act expands opportunities for farmers to diversify products and income, access new markets, and operate with greater certainty by:

Modernizing Iowa’s farm zoning exemptions to clarify that value-added processing, direct-to-consumer marketing, agritourism activities and events, and other farm-supporting operations are included under Iowa’s farm exemption.

Strengthening Iowa’s agritourism framework by updating the definition of an agricultural experience to reduce regulatory barriers and encourage farms to welcome more visitors, customers, and educational opportunities.

Supporting Iowa’s Christmas tree industry by explicitly including tree farms in Iowa’s agritourism liability protections, providing certainty for these family-owned operations.

Expanding local food markets by making the Choose Iowa School Purchasing Pilot Program permanent, connecting schools with Iowa farmers and food producers and creating reliable new markets for Iowa-grown food.

Delivering Tax Relief and Fairness

The Iowa Farm Act delivers targeted tax relief that lowers costs, promotes fairness, and supports farm succession by:

Protecting family farms and succession planning by expanding the retired farmer rental income tax exemption to include modern farm business structures such as partnerships, S corporations, trusts, and estates.

Reducing costs for grain businesses by eliminating the grain excise tax paid by cooperatives and grain handlers, supporting local elevators and a more uniformed tax system.

Supporting growth in Iowa’s honey industry by exempting the purchase of honeybees from sales tax, reducing input costs for beekeepers and strengthening pollination services.

Eliminating county-by-county uncertainty by codifying that above-ground storage tanks under 91,000 gallons are not subject to property tax.

Supporting Iowa’s Beginning Farmers and Ag Workforce

The Iowa Farm Act invests in the next generation of Iowa agriculture and the workforce that supports it by:

Prioritizing young and beginning farmers in Choose Iowa grant programs, helping new producers access capital and build viable operations.

Strengthening rural veterinary services by exempting rural veterinarian loan repayment grants from state income tax to improve recruitment and retention in underserved areas and ensure continued care for Iowa’s livestock industry.

Strengthening Biosecurity and Protecting Producers

The Iowa Farm Act strengthens Iowa’s readiness and protects producers during disease events by:

Safeguarding producer confidentiality during a foreign animal disease or major disease outbreak to encourage early reporting and rapid response without fear of public exposure.

Authorizing the Department to lease space for storing foreign animal disease response equipment, ensuring faster deployment and a more coordinated response.

Modernizing Department Functions and Improving Government Efficiency

The Iowa Farm Act improves efficiency while maintaining strong consumer and marketplace protections by:

Modernizing agricultural equipment transportation standards to improve safety and efficiency for ag equipment dealers and manufacturers.

Increasing trucking gross weight allowances for dairy products, reducing hauling costs and improving market access.

Clarifying Grain Indemnity Fund updates through technical clean-ups to improve readability and consistent application of the law.

Providing flexibility to expand marketing opportunities and grow demand for Iowa-made, Iowa-raised and Iowa-grown food and agricultural products through the Choose Iowa program.

Improving flexibility in large scale inspections by allowing alternative inspection methods and scheduling discretion for the IDALS Weights and Measures Bureau.

Streamlining and updating Iowa Code through technical clean-ups that eliminate outdated language, reduce duplication, and improve efficiency across Department operations.

As part of the Department’s broader FY27 proposal, Secretary Naig is also requesting a modest 1.6 percent budget increase of $1.335 million to maintain essential operations in animal health, food safety, consumer protection, and water quality initiatives that support Iowa farmers, consumers and rural communities.

Secretary Naig looks forward to working with the Iowa Legislature and Governor Reynolds to advance the Iowa Farm Act during the 2026 legislative session and financially support the essential operations of the Department.