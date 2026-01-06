ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Monster with 13 Convictions for Indecency with a Child

Thanks to a historic 120% increase in manpower, ICE is unleashed to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) entered 2026 with the hiring of more than 12,000 officers to jumpstart efforts to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Yesterday’s arrests include drug traffickers, violent assailants, and one monster with 13 convictions of indecency with a child.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem built a larger, stronger ICE for one reason: to make America safe again. Every day our officers put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “One of yesterday’s arrests includes a monster with 13 convictions for indecency with a child. These types of sickos have no right to be in our country and prey on innocent children. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, this pedophile will soon be OUT of our country.”

ICE arrests yesterday from across the country include:

Raul Gonzalez-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for 13 counts of indecency with a child in Guadalupe County, Texas.

Jose Ignacio Carchi-Saquipulla, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted for assault in Queens, New York.

Juan Pineda-Betancourth, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of conspiracy to distribute crystal meth in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Duniesky Eugenio Delgado-Gazo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba convicted for aggravated assault in Pensacola, Florida.

Jose Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted for criminal sexual act in Riverhead, New York.

Americans can see more worst of the worst arrested in their communities on our webpage wow.dhs.gov.

