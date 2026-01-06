Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,243 in the last 365 days.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Hits the Streets with ICE Agents on Major Minneapolis Enforcement Operation to Arrest Criminal Illegal Alien Murderer and Sexual Predator Released Into the Country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem participated in an immigration enforcement operation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers that resulted in the arrest of Tomas Espin Tapia, a fugitive wanted for murder in Ecuador and sexual predator.

MN1

MN2

Tomas Espin Tapia, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, illegally entered the United States on October 23, 2022, and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. His criminal history includes an active warrant in Ecuador for murder and an active warrant for sexual assault in Connecticut. He also has previous convictions in Ecuador for robbery and extortion. He was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge on February 28, 2025 after he failed to show up for his immigration hearing.

WOTW1

Tomas Espin Tapia

“Under President Trump, we will expose and deliver accountability for the rampant fraud and criminality happening in Minnesota. You won’t steal from Americans or break our laws and get away with it,” said Secretary Noem. “Another murderer and sexual predator off of Minneapolis’s streets thanks to ICE. We just arrested this criminal illegal alien from Ecuador who has an active warrant for murder in Ecuador and a warrant for sexual assault in Connecticut. He was convicted of robbery and extortion in Ecuador.”

DHS has surged law enforcement and has already made more than 1,000 arrests of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members in Minnesota. Just yesterday more than 150 illegal aliens were arrested in Minneapolis. Some of the worst of the worst arrested recently include:

WOTW2

Mong Cheng, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of homicide, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and assault, and with a previous arrest for arson.

WOTW3

Kao Yang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of sexual assault, lewd acts with a minor, and procuring a prostitute.

WOTW4

Blayon Lawrence Yuoh, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia, convicted of rape, robbery, sexual assault, larceny, obstructing police, assault, robbery, and possession of stolen property.

WOTW5

Tong Xiong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, sexual assault, kidnapping, assault, armed robbery, robbery, and probation violation.

WOTW6

Julio Desiderio Naula-Jara, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted of sexual assault, domestic violence, assault, driving under the influence, and probation violation.

WOTW7

Hoang Xuan Nguyen, a criminal alien from Vietnam convicted of rape, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13, and driving under the influence of liquor.

WOTW8

Jozias Natanael Carmona-Pena, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, charged with lewd acts with a minor.

WOTW9

Venustiano Cardoso, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of cocaine.

WOTW10

Carmen Mireya Alarcon Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine on board a vessel and international conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

WOTW11

Thai Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, felony larceny, aggravated felony robbery, driving under the influence of liquor, and probation violation.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Hits the Streets with ICE Agents on Major Minneapolis Enforcement Operation to Arrest Criminal Illegal Alien Murderer and Sexual Predator Released Into the Country by the Biden Administration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.