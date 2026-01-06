DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Hits the Streets with ICE Agents on Major Minneapolis Enforcement Operation to Arrest Criminal Illegal Alien Murderer and Sexual Predator Released Into the Country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem participated in an immigration enforcement operation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers that resulted in the arrest of Tomas Espin Tapia, a fugitive wanted for murder in Ecuador and sexual predator.

Tomas Espin Tapia, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, illegally entered the United States on October 23, 2022, and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. His criminal history includes an active warrant in Ecuador for murder and an active warrant for sexual assault in Connecticut. He also has previous convictions in Ecuador for robbery and extortion. He was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge on February 28, 2025 after he failed to show up for his immigration hearing.

“Under President Trump, we will expose and deliver accountability for the rampant fraud and criminality happening in Minnesota. You won’t steal from Americans or break our laws and get away with it,” said Secretary Noem. “Another murderer and sexual predator off of Minneapolis’s streets thanks to ICE. We just arrested this criminal illegal alien from Ecuador who has an active warrant for murder in Ecuador and a warrant for sexual assault in Connecticut. He was convicted of robbery and extortion in Ecuador.”

DHS has surged law enforcement and has already made more than 1,000 arrests of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members in Minnesota. Just yesterday more than 150 illegal aliens were arrested in Minneapolis. Some of the worst of the worst arrested recently include:

Mong Cheng, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of homicide, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and assault, and with a previous arrest for arson.

Kao Yang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of sexual assault, lewd acts with a minor, and procuring a prostitute.

Blayon Lawrence Yuoh, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia, convicted of rape, robbery, sexual assault, larceny, obstructing police, assault, robbery, and possession of stolen property.

Tong Xiong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, sexual assault, kidnapping, assault, armed robbery, robbery, and probation violation.

Julio Desiderio Naula-Jara, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted of sexual assault, domestic violence, assault, driving under the influence, and probation violation.

Hoang Xuan Nguyen, a criminal alien from Vietnam convicted of rape, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13, and driving under the influence of liquor.

Jozias Natanael Carmona-Pena, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, charged with lewd acts with a minor.

Venustiano Cardoso, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of cocaine.

Carmen Mireya Alarcon Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine on board a vessel and international conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Thai Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, felony larceny, aggravated felony robbery, driving under the influence of liquor, and probation violation.

