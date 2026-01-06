Attorney General Dan Rayfield Announces Appointments of Solicitor General Paul Smith and Criminal Justice Division Chief Counsel Jeff Howes

Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced the appointments of Paul Smith as Solicitor General and Jeff Howes as Chief Counsel of the Criminal Justice Division, bringing decades of courtroom and leadership experience into two key roles within the Oregon Department of Justice.

Paul Smith has spent more than 20 years at the Oregon Department of Justice, including more than a decade as Deputy Solicitor General and most recently as Interim Solicitor General. A longtime appellate attorney, Smith has led some of the office’s most complex criminal and constitutional work. He has served in multiple leadership roles within the Appellate Division and previously clerked for Judge David Brewer on the Oregon Court of Appeals. Smith received his B.A. from Willamette University and his J.D. from Indiana University School of Law.

“Paul knows this office and this court system inside and out – he’s done nearly every job in the Appellate Division and has argued some of our most important cases before the Oregon Supreme Court,” Attorney General Rayfield said. “He’s deeply respected across state government, he does the invaluable work that keeps this office strong, and he has the rare ability to see both the legal issue in front of him and the long-term consequences for the state. That’s exactly what we need in a Solicitor General.”

Jeff Howes has been appointed Chief Counsel of the Criminal Justice Division after serving in the role on an interim basis since October. He joined the Oregon Department of Justice in December 2024, following nearly 30 years at the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. His early career focused on prosecuting domestic violence, child abuse cases, and cold-case homicides. For the last 12 years he served as First Assistant District Attorney, during which he led team that prosecuted State v. Jeremy Christian, a case that demanded both legal precision and moral clarity. Howes earned his B.S. from Portland State University and his J.D. from University of Oregon School of Law.

“When Jeff stepped in to lead the Criminal Justice Division, it immediately made sense to people who know this work,” Attorney General Rayfield said. “He’s handled some of the most complex and consequential cases our state has seen, and he brings a deep understanding of victims’ needs, public safety, and leadership to this role. His experience earned confidence from day one.”

Both appointments are effective immediately.