SARAH ZOHAR SELECTED AS TOP LEAD INTERIOR DESIGNER AND OWNER OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Sarah Zohar at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, just recently selected Sarah Zohar as Top Lead Interior Designer and Owner of the Decade 2026.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one Lead Interior Designer is selected for this distinction. Sarah Zohar is being recognized for over a decade of experience in interior design. Sarah will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With over a decade of experience in the design and build industry, Sarah Zohar has established herself as a leading expert in her field. As the Owner and Lead Interior Designer at Sarah Z Designs, she is known for transforming high-end residential spaces into luxurious, functional sanctuaries.Sarah's expertise spans interior design, architecture, construction, CAD drafting, detailed installations, and luxury home building. She is celebrated for delivering exceptional, personalized design solutions that reflect each client's unique needs and aesthetic.Passionate about enhancing her clients' lifestyles through thoughtful design, Sarah draws inspiration from nature, fashion, food, architecture, science, and travel. Her ability to seamlessly blend beauty, functionality, wellness, and innovation has positioned her as a top-tier leader in the industry. Fluent in multiple languages and experienced with international clientele, Sarah's artistic vision and vibrant approach continue to set her apart as one of the most forward-thinking and influential designers in the field.Before embarking on her career path, Sarah graduated from the Art Institute of Ft Lauderdale, where she developed her foundation in design and honed her skills. She has worked on exclusive projects in Miami and Broward counties, including Aventura, Bal Harbour, and Sunny Isles Beach, as well as secondary homes in New York City, The Hamptons, and Deal, NJ.Throughout her illustrious career, Sarah Zohar has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was selected for Top Lead Interior Designer and Owner of the Year as well as The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP. In 2025, she was inducted into IAOTP’s Bombshell Boss Babes and was featured on the famous Planet Hollywood Billboard on the Las Vegas Strip. In December 2026, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top Lead Interior Designer and Owner of the Decade 2026.Looking back, Sarah attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: www.sarahzdesigns.com Watch her video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHcpyV0PBEA&t=1s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

