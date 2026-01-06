A New Name, Same Heart: InsureCo, LLC Rebrands as Silver Linings Insurance

InsureCo is proud to announce its rebrand to Silver Linings Insurance.

MOYOCK, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of helping families and seniors protect what matters most, InsureCo is turning a new page - and with it, a new name. The agency is proud to announce its rebrand to Silver Linings Insurance . This change reflects both its growth and its guiding belief: that even life’s toughest moments can hold opportunity and reassurance when the right protection is in place.Led by tenured agency owner Scott Dashiell, Silver Linings Insurance remains focused on delivering honest guidance and compassionate service. The rebrand comes as the agency deepens its focus on Medicare, personal property & casualty, and commercial insurance, providing clarity and peace of mind to clients across Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.“There’s a silver lining in every situation, and that’s what we bring to our clients every day,” said Dashiell. “This rebrand truly represents who we are and where we’re going as we start this next chapter; new name, same values, stronger future.”The updated name, logo, and website reflect a fresh, approachable brand and enhanced digital presence. Clients can expect the same approachable, boutique-style service they’ve always known, now with a name that better represents the heart behind it.About Silver Linings InsuranceSilver Linings Insurance is an independent agency offering a wide range of personal and commercial insurance solutions, including: Medicare, homeowners, auto, life, business, umbrella, and motorcycle coverage. With over three decades of experience, they provide transparent, compassionate guidance, helping clients protect what matters most with confidence and care.Media Contact:information@silverliningsinsurance.com | www.silverliningsinsurance.com

