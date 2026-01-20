Jill Bennett - #1 NextHome Realtor in Texas for 2025 Production Volume

About

At NextHome Realty Center we understand that buying or selling your home is more than just a real estate transaction it is a life changing experience. This is why we are a team of highly dedicated, seasoned realtors who are dedicated to providing exceptional and personalized service to each of our clients. Our team works relentlessly on the clients behalf to help them achieve their real estate goals while taking great pride in each relationship to ensure all needs are met. Each of our realtors represent the best in the industry and are always striving to ensure they have the latest information in innovation, consumer education and marketing of your home. The buyers and sellers of today need a trusted resource that can navigate through the ever changing complex world of real estate. With our combined knowledge, expertise and commitment to providing only the best and most timely information about real estate to our clients, NextHome Realty Center is your go-to for real estate industry advise and insight. Our Mission Statement: To consistently create, develop, Implement new ideas and strategies that will benefit our clients. Seeking to better ourselves in all aspects of our business to increase the level of service we offer. Please use our website as a continued resource and if you need more information on anything, please feel free to call or email us.

