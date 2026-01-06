Greatland Laser Promotes Rescue Laser as a Safer, Non-Pyrotechnic Alternative to Emergency Flares

This is the compact model preferred by military, hikers, kayakers, and other outdoor enthusiasts that want to minimize weight. This is the compact model preferred by military, hikers, kayakers, and other outdoor enthusiasts that want to minimize weight. Its waterproof, rugged design combines the safety of a laser signaling device with the convenience of a flashlight.

WILLOW, AK, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greatland Laser is highlighting the advantages of its Rescue Laser Flare family of emergency alert signals, a nonflammable, non-pyrotechnic alternative to traditional flares that has been trusted by professional users worldwide since 2001.Rescue Laser emergency signals are sold globally and are used by U.S. Navy aircrew, pilots, boaters, outdoor professionals, and search-and-rescue personnel operating in remote and high-risk environments. The device uses advanced laser technology to produce a highly visible signal that can be detected by aircraft or vessels without the hazards associated with pyrotechnic flares.Traditional flares rely on combustible materials that pose fire risks, expire over time, and require specialized disposal. Rescue Laser devices eliminate those challenges while providing a reliable and reusable emergency signaling solution.Key Advantages of Rescue LaserEmergency Alert Signals:• Nonflammable and Nonexplosive: Contains no pyrotechnics or hazardous materials.• Aviation-Safe: Can be carried aboard aircraft, unlike most pyrotechnic flares.• No Expiration Date: Does not degrade over time, reducing replacement costs.• Reliable Performance: Consistent operation without the failure risks associated with aging or moisture-damaged flares.• Nonhazardous and Environmentally Responsible: Safe for users, rescuers, and the environment.• No Disposal Challenges: Eliminates the regulatory and environmental burden of expired flares.The Rescue Laser was originally invented by an Alaskan bush pilot seeking a dependable emergency signaling solution for use in extreme and remote conditions. That real-world origin continues to define the product’s design and performance today.“With more than two decades of proven use, Rescue Laser has demonstrated that modern technology can replace legacy emergency flares with a safer, more practical solution,” said a Greatland Laser representative.Greatland Laser continues to support aviation, maritime, military, and outdoor safety communities by providing innovative emergency signaling tools designed for reliability when it matters most.About Greatland LaserGreatland Laser is an Alaska-based manufacturer of emergency signaling devices for aviation, maritime, military, and outdoor use. Since 2001, the company’s Rescue Laser emergency alert signals have been used worldwide as a safer alternative to traditional pyrotechnic flares.Media Contact:Kim EricksonCEOGreatland Laser907-245-4475kim.erickson@greatlandlaser.com

