WILL TO ESCAPE’S 'CINEMA 7' NAMED FINALIST IN 2025 TERPECA GLOBAL ESCAPE ROOM AWARDS

Orlando escape room attraction gains international recognition among the world’s top immersive experiences

We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized on the global stage. This nomination is a tribute to our entire team’s passion and creativity.” — Spokesperson for Will to Escape

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Will to Escape, a premier provider of immersive escape room experiences in Orlando and Jupiter, Florida, is proud to announce that its highly acclaimed room, Cinema 7, has been named a finalist in the 2025 TERPECA Awards (Top Escape Room Project Enthusiast Choice Awards). This prestigious honor places Cinema 7 among the most exceptional escape rooms worldwide, selected by an international community of escape room experts and enthusiasts.The TERPECAs are widely regarded as the gold standard in escape room excellence, offering a curated and competitive list of the best experiences on the planet. With nominations drawn from enthusiasts who have played over 100 escape rooms globally, the awards serve as both a benchmark for excellence in design and storytelling, and a sought-after distinction in the fast-growing industry of experiential entertainment."We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized on the global stage," said a spokesperson for Will to Escape. "Cinema 7 has always been a labor of love, from the intricate set design and narrative development to the immersive effects that blur the line between movie and reality. This nomination is a tribute to our entire team's passion and creativity."Cinema 7 invites players to step into a vintage theater where something lurks behind the screen. With elements of suspense, drama, and clever puzzle mechanics, this room combines cinematic immersion with pulse-pounding teamwork. Through subtle environmental storytelling and unexpected twists, it has become a favorite among local fans and visiting escape room veterans alike.The room's nomination for the Top Room category reflects Will to Escape's ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of interactive entertainment . This honor comes amid fierce competition, with thousands of rooms in consideration from every continent.As a proud finalist, Will to Escape invites fans and fellow escape room enthusiasts to support Cinema 7 by casting a vote.If you are an escape room enthusiast who has played over 100 rooms, we would be incredibly grateful for your support to help us reach the Top 100 this year! You can vote at: https://terpeca.com To view the complete list of nominees and finalists, please visit the TERPECA website.About Will to EscapeFounded with a mission to deliver unforgettable, story-driven adventures, Will to Escape operates two locations in Orlando and Jupiter, Florida. Each escape room is meticulously crafted to offer a blend of immersion, challenging gameplay, and memorable themes that transport players to entirely new worlds. Whether it's outwitting a digital mind in Cyber Heist, navigating an alien spacecraft in Deep Space, or surviving the mysterious thrills of Cinema 7, Will to Escape continues to raise the bar for experiential entertainment.

