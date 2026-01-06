Marina Plastic Surgery to Open New Surgical Hub in Brentwood on January 16, 2026
Long-standing Los Angeles plastic surgery practice expands into a larger, more accessible clinic at 11645 Wilshire Blvd under the leadership of Dr. Perez.
The move re-establishes Marina Plastic Surgery’s presence on the Westside of Los Angeles with a larger footprint and dedicated onsite amenities designed to help streamline the surgical and recovery process. The new location was selected to support the practice’s growing patient base across Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California communities, with an expanded clinic designed to improve convenience for patients.
The facility operates under the direction of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Perez. The medical team at the Brentwood location includes Dr. Daniel Yamini, supporting continued capacity and the standard of care for which Marina Plastic Surgery is known throughout the Los Angeles area.
“Returning to the west side allows us to serve our patients with the space and accessibility they deserve,” said Dr. Perez. “This expansion is about reinforcing our commitment to this community and ensuring our environment reflects the quality of our clinical work.”
Key Facts
Location: 11645 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 987, Brentwood, Los Angeles, CA
Medical Team: Dr. Perez, Dr. Daniel Yamini
Services: Deep Plane Facelift; Breast Enhancement (Breast Augmentation & Revision); Mommy Makeover; Body Contouring
Coming Soon: Full Medical Spa Services
Appointments: 626-320-1013 or https://www.marinaplasticsurgery.com/
Dr. Justin Perez
Marina Plastic Surgery
+1 888-587-2857
