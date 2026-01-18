Med Aesthetics Miami Launches QuantumRF™ by InMode for Skin Tightening and Body Contouring

The QuantumRF™ platform by InMode, featuring advanced radiofrequency technology and precision applicators designed for targeted skin tightening, fat reduction, and refined body contouring. Select 77 more words to run Humanizer.

Introducing QuantumRF™—the next evolution in skin tightening, fat reduction, and sculpted confidence.

QuantumRF™ allows us to precisely target skin laxity and stubborn fat, delivering natural-looking tightening and contour refinement without surgery or extended downtime.” — Rosanna Bermejo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Med Aesthetics Miami announces the introduction of QuantumRF™ by InMode, a radiofrequency-based treatment designed to support skin tightening, texture improvement, and body contour refinement.QuantumRF™ is an advanced aesthetic technology that delivers controlled radiofrequency (RF) energy to targeted layers beneath the skin’s surface. The treatment is designed to stimulate collagen and elastin production while addressing localized fat in areas that may be resistant to diet and exercise.According to Med Aesthetics Miami, QuantumRF™ is used to treat areas such as the abdomen, arms, thighs, flanks, and jawline, aiming to create smoother skin and more defined contours. Treatment plans are customized based on patient anatomy, goals, and treatment areas.“QuantumRF™ allows us to combine skin tightening and body contouring in a single treatment approach,” said Rosanna Bermejo of Med Aesthetics Miami. “Patients appreciate the ability to address both concerns with a personalized plan and minimal downtime.”The treatment is designed with patient comfort in mind. Most patients report minimal discomfort, and sessions are tailored to individual tolerance levels and clinical needs.Addressing Skin Laxity After Weight Loss and AgingSkin laxity can occur due to aging, sun exposure, environmental factors, or significant weight loss. Med Aesthetics Miami notes that patients who have experienced weight loss, including those using GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, may seek additional treatments to improve skin firmness and contour definition.QuantumRF™ is designed to address these concerns by tightening tissue and improving overall tone. The treatment's customizable nature allows subtle enhancement or more comprehensive contouring, depending on patient goals.About Med Aesthetics MiamiMed Aesthetics Miami is a medical aesthetics practice with locations in Coral Gables, Aventura, and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. The practice offers a range of evidence-based aesthetic treatments, including skin remodeling, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation technologies.Med Aesthetics Miami focuses on combining medical expertise with an individualized approach to treatment planning. The addition of QuantumRF™ expands the practice’s portfolio of non-surgical aesthetic solutions.Learn MoreTo learn more about QuantumRF™ skin tightening and body contouring or to schedule a consultation, visitor call 305-356-7402.Med Aesthetics Miami LocationsCoral Gables2020 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Suite 106coralgables@medaestheticsmiami.comAventura20200 West Dixie Hwy, Suite G-11aventura@medaestheticsmiami.comLauderdale-By-The-Sea222 Commercial Blvd, Suites 200–202lauderdale@medaestheticsmiami.com

