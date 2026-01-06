Luxury island retreats are now available through The Turks and Caicos Company’s travel and concierge services.

PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Turks and Caicos Company, a leading luxury travel provider in the Caribbean, is proud to announce the expansion of its portfolio with access to three of the most breathtaking private island destinations in the region: Ambergris Cay, COMO Parrot Cay, and Pine Cay. These private island retreats represent the pinnacle of seclusion, comfort, and luxury for discerning travelers seeking unforgettable vacation experiences in Turks and Caicos.By offering curated stays on these three islands, The Turks and Caicos Company is elevating what it means to enjoy a private island escape. Each island provides guests with access to world-class amenities, pristine beaches, and personalized service in some of the Caribbean’s most pristine and protected environments. Whether planning a romantic getaway, family retreat, or wellness-centered vacation, guests now have the opportunity to experience complete tranquility surrounded by turquoise waters and untouched beauty.Ambergris Cay is a privately owned island encompassing over 1,100 acres of natural splendor. This remote paradise offers beachfront villas with private pools, a full-service spa, and all-inclusive gourmet dining, making it ideal for travelers seeking both luxury and solitude. With its private airport and personalized butler service, Ambergris Cay is one of the most exclusive destinations in Turks and Caicos.COMO Parrot Cay, long renowned for its celebrity clientele and award-winning wellness programs, offers guests a holistic island experience where understated luxury meets total rejuvenation. The island features a blend of beachfront houses, private estates, and wellness-focused amenities, including the Shambhala Retreat spa. Known for its barefoot elegance and exceptional privacy, COMO Parrot Cay remains a favorite for those seeking discreet, upscale relaxation.Pine Cay, one of the Caribbean’s best-kept secrets and a Relaigh and raleigh and chateau member, provides an intimate setting with just a handful of beachfront homes and cottages. Surrounded by an 800-acre nature reserve and a two-mile stretch of white sand beach, Pine Cay offers a low-density, eco-conscious vacation experience. With no commercial development and a deep commitment to sustainability, this island is perfect for travelers wanting to reconnect with nature without sacrificing comfort.The Turks and Caicos Company specializes in crafting seamless vacation experiences, handling every detail from travel planning and local insights to concierge services. With the addition of these private island offerings, the company continues to strengthen its reputation as the go-to source for authentic, high-end experiences across the islands.Private island bookings through The Turks and Caicos Company ensure clients gain access to great benefits, insider knowledge, and personalized support throughout their stay. Whether it’s organizing private chefs, spa services, or excursions to nearby cays, every trip is tailored to individual preferences for a fully customized escape.These new offerings are now live on the company’s website, with inquiries welcome for the upcoming 2026 season. As private island travel continues to rise in popularity among luxury travelers, The Turks and Caicos Company remains at the forefront of delivering unmatched experiences in the Caribbean.About The Turks and Caicos CompanyThe Turks and Caicos Company is a full-service luxury travel and real estate concierge firm owned by Pamela Ewing, former Director of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands. Specializing in high-end villa rentals, real estate advisory, and curated island experiences, the company connects travelers with the best of Turks and Caicos through local expertise and white-glove service. From private homes to secluded islands, The Turks and Caicos Company is redefining what it means to explore the islands in style. Explore more at https://theturksandcaicoscompany.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.