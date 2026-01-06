DR. BHASKAR ROY SELECTED ROY AS TOP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & COO OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Bhaskar Roy at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Dr. Bhaskar Roy as Top Executive Director & COO of the Year 2026 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than three decades of industry experience, Bhaskar Roy has proven himself an expert in corporate finance, operations, and governance. A dynamic, results-driven leader, Bhaskar Roy most recently served as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Globus Spirits Limited, where he oversaw enterprise-wide financial strategy, multi-location operations, and long-term growth initiatives across the organization.Mr. Roy’scurrent and previous roles include:Executive Director, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Finance Leader, Board-Level Executive, and Strategic Advisor. Through these positions, Bhaskar Roy has demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep operational insight, and a consistent commitment to advancing organizational excellence across complex and regulated industries.Bhaskar Roy’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to:Corporate finance, capital markets and fundraising, IPO and FPO execution, corporate governance, strategic planning, risk management, and operational leadership. Known for his integrity-driven decision-making and ability to align financial discipline with long-term vision, Bhaskar Roy continues to build trust and deliver measurable results across every initiative he leads.Before embarking on his professional career path, Bhaskar Roy completed his Chartered Accountancy qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), establishing a rigorous foundation in financial discipline, analytical thinking, and ethical practice that continues to guide his leadership approach.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Bhaskar Roy has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Dr. Bhaskar Roy will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for his selection as Top Executive Director & COO of the Year 2026Alongside his successful career, Bhaskar Roy remains deeply committed to principled leadership and societal responsibility. He is actively involved in mentorship, thought leadership, and promoting ethical corporate practices, demonstrating a sustained passion for supporting meaningful causes and creating long-term, sustainable impact beyond the balance sheet.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Bhaskar Roy for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Bhaskar Roy is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Bhaskar Roy attributes his success to his determination, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire others getting into the field.For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/bhaskar-roy-9200012 About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

