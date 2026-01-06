President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints new National Director of Public Prosecutions

The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa (“Constitution”) and the NPA act, states that the President appoints the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). Due to the importance of the position in the criminal justice system, President Ramaphosa set up an advisory panel for the selection of the NDPP (“panel”) which conducted an open and transparent selection process.

The panel which was led by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Hon. Mmamoloko Kubayi included;

Mr Andrew Christoffel Nissen, Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission

Ms Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale, Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality

Ms Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General of South Africa

Prof Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson of the Public Service Commission

Mr Nkosana Mvundlela, President of the Black Lawyers Association

Mr Machini Motloung, President of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, selected six candidates for interviews out of 32 applicants.

The Panel concluded its process and submitted its report to the President on the 12th of December 2025. In its report, the panel advised the President that none of the interviewed candidates were suitable for the role of NDPP.

Accordingly, President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of section 179(1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, read with section 10 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, 1998 (Act 32 of 1998), decided to appoint Advocate Jan Lekgoa Mothibi, with effect from 1 February 2026, as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Adv. Mothibi who is currently the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) began his career as a Public Prosecutor in the Johannesburg and Soweto Magistrates and Regional Courts. He also served as a Magistrate in the Johannesburg and Soweto Magistrates Courts. Adv. Mothibi has previously served in various public and private sector roles managing legal, compliance and risk management operations, including at SARS as Head of Corporate Legal Services and Head of Governance.

President Ramaphosa has thanked Advocate Shamila Batohi for her service and contribution to the country’s prosecutions agency and wishes Advocate Batohi well in her future endeavours.

President Ramaphosa extends his gratitude to the members of the panel for their counsel and for carrying their task judiciously.

With the appointment of Adv. Mothibi as the NDPP leaving a vacancy at the Special Investigating Unit, the President has decided to appoint Mr. Leonard Lekgetho as the Acting Head of the Special Investigating Unit with effect from 1 February 2026 in line with Section 3(1) (b) of the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (Act No. 74 of 1996)

Mr Lekgetho is currently serving as the Chief Operations Officer of the SIU. He has over 22 years of forensic investigations experience, including serving as the Forensic Investigator at the then Directorate of Special Operations, which was known as the Scorpions.

