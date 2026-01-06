1 Stop Pack n Ship Expands Art Moving and Art Shipping Services for International Relocations

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Stop Pack n Ship , a Montgomery County-based international moving company , announced expanded capabilities for art moving and art shipping as part of its international relocation and logistics services for residential and business clients. Operating from Rockville and serving the Washington, D.C. region, the company supports moves and shipments that require added protection, documentation support, and coordinated delivery timelines.Established in 1984, 1 Stop Pack n Ship provides packing, shipping, and moving services designed to help clients manage domestic and international transitions with a single point of coordination. Service offerings include packing and unpacking support, international shipping, freight options, and custom crating for items that are oversized, fragile, or unusually shaped.As demand increases for specialized handling of high-value items, 1 Stop Pack n Ship is emphasizing its experience in international movers services that include fine art logistics. Through reinforced packaging, custom-built crating, and storage options, the company supports clients moving paintings, sculptures, ceramics, antiques, and other collectibles that require careful handling and condition protection during transport. Art shipping processes are assessed based on fragility, size, and value, with packing systems selected to reduce risk during pickup, transit, and delivery.International move coordination is supported by export documentation and shipping forms handled through the company’s team, helping clients reduce administrative friction that can contribute to customs delays. Door-to-door service is available for international moves, with planning that can include pickup, packaging, container loading, and guidance through the steps required for overseas transport.“As international movers, we recognize that artwork and other high-value items often carry personal, historical, or institutional importance beyond their price,” says Roy, Co-Founder of 1 Stop Pack n Ship. “Art moving and art shipping require disciplined packing methods, clear communication, and reliable coordination, and our team focuses on those fundamentals for every international move.”1 Stop Pack n Ship serves clients across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia, and coordinates shipments worldwide, including routes to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company’s main facility is located at 2381 Lewis Avenue in Rockville, Maryland, where shipments can be prepared, staged, and coordinated for local pickup or international dispatch.More information about international moving services and art shipping support is available at https://1stoppacknship.com/ About 1 Stop Pack n Ship1 Stop Pack n Ship is a full-service international moving company providing packing, crating, shipping, freight, and relocation support for residential and commercial clients. Founded in 1984, the Rockville, Maryland-based company serves the Washington, D.C. region and coordinates domestic and international moves, including specialized art moving and art shipping services designed for fragile, high-value, and oversized items.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.