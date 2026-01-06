State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Bridge and Culvert Replacement Project in the Town of Kirkland, Oneida County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Friday, January 23, pertaining to an upcoming bridge replacement over Oriskany Creek and culvert replacement along an unnamed creek under State Route 12B in the Town of Kirkland, Oneida County.

NYSDOT will host the open house style meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Town of Kirkland Town Hall, 3699 NY 12B, in Clinton. The public is welcome to attend this meeting as part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects.

Attendees can view preliminary design plans, provide comments, and speak with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to answer individual questions related to the project.

For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project, or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Heather Tehan, NYSDOT Public Information Officer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2447.

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!



For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, regional X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

###