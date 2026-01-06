Local Scottsdale Fashion Brand Journey to Host Annual Charity Runway Show at Steinway & Sons Scottsdale

Journey presents an avant-garde runway show at Steinway & Sons Scottsdale on Jan 21, 2026, 6PM. High-fashion meets philanthropy to benefit ACEL.

We are proud to be a Scottsdale-based brand that has grown nationally while staying true to our community” — Jane Goh Fooe, Founder of Journey

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free community event benefiting ACEL | January 21, 2026

Journey, a homegrown, inclusive women’s fashion brand based in Scottsdale, Arizona, will host its Annual Charity Runway Show on Tuesday, January 21, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Steinway & Sons, located at 14418 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 184, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.

The event is free and open to the public and will showcase Journey’s latest collections designed for modern women and special occasions. As part of the brand’s commitment to community impact, 20% of net sales proceeds from the evening will be donated to Journey’s charity partner, ACEL, a local nonprofit supporting children with autism and related disorders.

Founded in 2015, Journey is an Arizona success story, growing from a local startup into a nationally recognized fashion brand represented in more than 450 boutiques and stores across the U.S. and Canada. Despite its national footprint, the brand has remained deeply rooted in Arizona and is now seeking to expand its local media presence.

Journey has previously been featured on Fox News for its inclusive approach to women’s fashion and entrepreneurship.

Fox News feature link: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1GpWCrJ26X/

The runway show will take place in the elegant setting of Steinway & Sons, creating a refined, intimate environment that blends fashion, music, and philanthropy. Guests will enjoy a curated runway presentation, shopping opportunities, and the chance to support a meaningful local cause.

“This annual charity runway show is our way of giving back and inviting the local community and media to celebrate what Arizona-born brands can achieve.”

Event Details:

• Event: Journey Annual Charity Runway Show

• Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2026

• Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

• Location: Steinway & Sons, 14418 N Scottsdale Rd, Suite 184, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

• Admission: Free

• Charity Partner: ACEL (20% of net sales donated)

About Journey

Journey is an inclusive women’s fashion brand founded in 2015 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Known for versatile, travel-friendly, and special-occasion designs, Journey is carried in over 450 boutiques across the U.S. and Canada.

Shop online: https://shopjourneyofficial.com

Store locator: https://journeydresses.com/store-finder/

Media Invitation:

Members of the media are warmly invited to attend, cover the event, and interview the founder.

Media Contact:

Jane Goh Fooe

Founder, Journey

Managed By:

Scale Selling Digital Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

