Secretary Naig Congratulates Starlyn Perdue on her Appointment as Iowa's Farm Service Agency Director
DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 6, 2026) – Secretary Naig issued the following statement after Starlyn Perdue of Pottawattamie County was appointed to serve as Iowa’s USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director:
“Congratulations to Starlyn Perdue on being named Iowa’s USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director. As a family farmer from southwest Iowa, Starlyn understands how vital county FSA offices are to Iowa farmers and the importance of the Farm Bill programs that FSA administers. I applaud President Trump and Secretary Rollins for this selection, and I am confident Starlyn will provide strong leadership for FSA. I look forward to working closely with her to support Iowa farmers and strengthen rural communities.”
