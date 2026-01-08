Curio Genomics Announces PAG 33 Lineup Featuring Customer Results and Key Partner Collaborations

Demonstrating faster, simpler, more cost-efficient NGS workflows that turn complex agrigenomics data into practical insights.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curio Genomics, the company behind the CURIO™ agrigenomics software platform, today announced its lineup of activities at the 33rd Plant and Animal Genome Conference (PAG 33), taking place January 9-14, 2026 in San Diego, California.Building on a strong 2025, Curio is entering 2026 with accelerating momentum, deepening partnerships with existing customers, expanding its work across crops, livestock, and aquaculture, and helping teams validate next-generation genotyping approaches more quickly and efficiently. Building on that progress, Curio's PAG 33 presence will highlight real-world workflows that reduce time-to-insight, streamline analysis decisions, and lower the bioinformatics burden required to scale."PAG is always one of the most energizing ways to start the year - great ideas, great discussions, and a global community driving plant and animal genomics forward," said John Freshley, CEO of Curio Genomics. "We are excited to share what we have been working on and to connect with teams that want to move quickly - turning large and complex genomic datasets into actionable insights within minutes with CURIO™."Poster Presentation (#P028) - January 12 @ 10:00 AM"Optimizing Imputation Performance of Low-Pass Whole Genome Sequencing for Progeny from Inbred Plant Lines"Curio's Matt Desaix will present collaborative work with the Kazusa DNA Research Institute, demonstrating how WGS datasets in peanut and rice can be used to build effective haplotype reference panels and optimize imputation methods for genotyping.Industry Workshop: Twist Bioscience - January 12 @ 12:50 PM"Switching from Arrays to Sequence-Based Genotyping with Twist & Curio Genomics"Curio's Shawn Quinn will share bovine NGS analysis results from a major beef breeder using NGS data generated with a custom target capture bovine panel from Twist Bioscience. The session will highlight approaches to capture unique markers and increase variant call certainty by amplifying select loci.Poster Presentation (#P349) - January 12 @ 3:00 PM"Improving the Cost-Effectiveness and Speed of Low-Pass Whole Genome Sequencing (LP-WGS) and Imputation for Agrigenomics"Steven Hoffman (Ultima Genomics) will present collaborative work between Ultima Genomics, Curio Genomics, and Revvity demonstrating a streamlined, cost-efficient LP-WGS imputation workflow. In the project, CURIO™ was used to analyze rice data generated on Ultima's UG 100, with libraries prepared using Revvity's NEXTFLEX™ HT Agrigenomics Low-Pass WGS Kit.Industry Workshop: Ultima Genomics - January 12 @ 4:00 PM"Using Curio to Analyze Ultima Genomics Data"Curio's Shawn Quinn will highlight practical workflows specifically developed for analyzing sequencing datasets generated on Ultima's platform using CURIO™, including low-pass sequencing with imputation and target capture use cases.LOOKING AHEAD:In 2026, Curio will double down on helping research and breeding teams move their genomics programs faster. Curio will expand CURIO™ with customer-driven features that broaden analysis options, alongside new integrated partnerships for more complete end-to-end solutions. The result: it becomes easier and more cost-efficient to scale powerful NGS workflows from proof-of-concept to operational scale and everyday decision-making - without heavy bioinformatics, IT support, or infrastructure.ABOUT CURIO GENOMICS:Curio Genomics helps breeders and researchers put agricultural genomics to work in everyday breeding decisions at scale. Its cloud-native platform, CURIO™, makes high-throughput sequencing practical without heavy bioinformatics, integrating with existing workflows and legacy data to deliver fast, scalable, cost-efficient NGS analysis. CURIO™ turns large and complex plant, animal, and aquaculture datasets into actionable insights within minutes, helping organizations accelerate genetic improvement for product quality, sustainability, and resilience. Learn more at www.curiogenomics.com and follow Curio on LinkedIn.

