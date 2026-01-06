Michael Gabriels - Lab Grown Diamonds Michael Gabriels - Lab Grown Diamond Jewelries

IGI-certified lab-grown jewelry brand introduces expanded collection as consumer demand surges 14% annually, making luxury accessible to conscious buyers.

Lab-grown diamonds are now the top choice. They appeal to consumers who care about quality, value, and the environment.” — Michael Gabriels

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Gabriels: Redefining Modern Luxury in the Lab-Grown Diamond EraTransparent Pricing, IGI Certification, and Uncompromising Quality Drive Consumer Adoption as Lab-Grown Diamond Market Approaches $100 Billion ValuationMichael Gabriels is a top e-commerce jewelry retailer. They focus on IGI-certified lab-grown diamond rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Today, they announced a plan to expand their premium diamond collections. This move aims to meet the growing global demand. The announcement comes as new data shows lab-grown diamonds are now popular. Over 50% of couples choose these stones for engagement rings. This is a big change from just 12% in 2019.The global market for lab-grown diamonds was worth about $30 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow to nearly $100 billion by 2034. This shows a yearly growth rate of more than 14%, according to industry experts. In this growing market, Michael Gabriels stands out as a clear, customer-focused leader. They offer scientifically certified diamonds at prices that make luxury accessible. They also keep high quality standards without compromise.Market Momentum Reflects Fundamental Consumer EvolutionThe rise of lab-grown diamonds is due to three main factors. First, consumers are learning more about diamond authenticity and certification. Second, younger buyers, like millennials and Gen Z, care more about the environment. Lastly, lab-grown diamonds offer better price-to-value ratios, making luxury more affordable for many people. Lab-grown diamonds are made in controlled labs. They use CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) or HPHT (High-Pressure High-Temperature) methods. Unlike mined diamonds, lab-grown diamonds do not harm the environment. Mined diamonds need mining, which causes deforestation, carbon emissions, habitat destruction, and water pollution.These lab-made diamonds are chemically and optically the same as mined diamonds. They have a much smaller environmental impact and carbon footprint. This change in how people view luxury goods shows a bigger shift in buying habits. Now, sustainability, transparency, and ethical sourcing play a larger role in luxury purchases.Current market penetration data reinforces this narrative. In fiscal 2024, lab-grown diamond jewelry made up 12% of sales at major retailers. This number rose to 17% by 2025. Industry forecasts suggest lab-grown diamonds could represent as much as 50% of global diamond jewelry sales by 2030. The average carat weight for lab-grown engagement rings is now 2.0 carats. This is up from 1.6 carats for natural stones. This change shows that consumers prefer larger, higher-quality diamonds that are more affordable.IGI Certification: The Transparency StandardA cornerstone of Michael Gabriels' value proposition is its unwavering commitment to rigorous IGI (International Gemological Institute) certification. The IGI is the standard for grading lab-grown diamonds. It offers a complete analysis of the Four Cs: Carat, Color, Clarity, and Cut. Each certified diamond comes with a detailed grading report. This report shows important quality metrics. It helps consumers make informed buying decisions. They can shop with transparency and confidence.This certification infrastructure addresses one of the most critical consumer concerns: authenticity verification and quality assurance. Michael Gabriels shares clear grading details for every stone. This includes 1-carat round stud earrings starting at $400. It also covers premium 6-carat collections that cost over $2,500. By doing this, he removes the confusion that often surrounds luxury jewelry sales. Consumers can now compare diamonds across identical grading standards, price points, and specifications, reducing information asymmetry and building trust through radical transparency.Democratizing Luxury Through Strategic Pricing EconomicsMichael Gabriels' pricing strategy reflects the fundamental economics of lab-grown diamond production. By 2026, laboratory-created diamonds cost approximately 5-10% of equivalent natural diamond prices when compared at identical quality grades. This price difference comes from supply chain benefits. Lab-grown diamonds can be made in controlled amounts and have lower production costs. In contrast, natural diamonds have limited supply and depend on unstable extraction costs.The company leverages these advantages to offer consumers unprecedented value without compromising quality. A 2-carat round lab-grown diamond stud earring has IGI certification and F VS1 grading. It is priced at $850. The regular price is $1,795. This is a 53% discount. You cannot find this discount with mined diamonds of the same quality. A 1-carat equivalent pair (E-F VS1 certified) is available for just $400. This makes high-quality certified diamonds affordable for middle-income buyers and younger people.This pricing structure plays an important role in the market. It reaches more customers beyond just wealthy individuals. At the same time, it keeps high quality standards. Younger consumers and new wealthy households can now find jewelry that looks just as good as luxury brands. Budget-conscious buyers can also find similar options. They can enjoy the same beauty without paying high prices for rare materials.Customization and Personalization: The Next FrontierBeyond standardized collections, Michael Gabriels emphasizes personalized design services. The website's "Design Your Own" feature lets customers choose diamond details like carat, cut, color, and clarity. They can choose different metal types and make custom designs. This personalized approach fulfills an important consumer need. It allows people to create jewelry that reflects their personal taste and values. This is better than just choosing from pre-made options.This customization capability is particularly valuable in the context of sustainability-conscious purchasing. Consumers increasingly prioritize brands that offer transparency about material sourcing, environmental impact, and production methods. Lab-grown diamonds, combined with transparent design processes and detailed certification documentation, position Michael Gabriels as a brand aligned with these evolving consumer expectations.ConclusionAs the jewelry industry changes to focus on sustainability, transparency, and customers, Michael Gabriels leads this shift. The company offers a wide range of IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds. They have clear pricing and options for customization. Their strong focus on quality helps them attract more consumers. These consumers want luxury without any compromises.About Michael GabrielsMichael Gabriels is a top online jewelry store. They focus on IGI-certified lab-grown diamond rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Michael Gabriels was created to make high-quality certified diamonds available to everyone. They offer scientific certification, clear pricing, and custom design services. This approach helps modern consumers who care about sustainability, Visit michaelgabriels.com to explore the collection.

