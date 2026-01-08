Ric & Jean Edelman Planetarium at Rowan University Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Nothing should prevent someone from learning about the universe, and this designation helps every visitor experience the joys of discovery.” — Amy Barraclough, director of Edelman Planetarium

GLASSBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) to the Ric & Jean Edelman Planetarium at Rowan University, recognizing its efforts to create an accessible and inclusive environment for all visitors, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. To earn the certification, planetarium staff completed autism and sensory training to equip them with a deeper understanding of autism and provide knowledge of best practices to welcome, support, and include autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. The project was funded by a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“Our designation as a Certified Autism Center™ reflects our commitment to making the planetarium a place where everyone feels welcome and supported. For us, this project is about fostering an environment where curiosity and learning are accessible to all. Nothing should prevent someone from learning about the universe, and this designation helps every visitor experience the joys of discovery,” says Amy Barraclough, director of Edelman Planetarium.

“We’re excited to congratulate the Ric & Jean Edelman Planetarium at Rowan University on becoming a Certified Autism Center™,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This achievement shows their commitment to making the wonders of space accessible to every visitor. By investing in specialized training, the planetarium is creating a more welcoming experience for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and strengthening its connection with the entire community.”

IBCCES autism training provides staff with clear, standardized protocols for interacting with guests with autism and other invisible disabilities. This gives staff confidence in their interaction with guests, reducing hesitation, guesswork and the time it takes for staff to decide how to handle a situation, leading to faster and more confident service. Certification fosters a strategic, big-picture impact that fundamentally strengthens the organization by enhancing the organization’s reputation and differentiation and creating a culture of excellence, all working together to build long-term institutional value.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Ric & Jean Edelman Planetarium is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

###

About Ric & Jean Edelman Planetarium at Rowan University

The Ric & Jean Edelman Planetarium is a premier destination for astronomy education and public engagement in southern New Jersey. Located on Rowan University’s campus, the planetarium offers immersive planetarium shows, interactive programs, and special events that spark curiosity and inspire a lifelong love of science. Its facilities include a cutting-edge digital dome and a 0.4-meter research observatory, allowing visitors to explore the universe up close. Serving more than 35,000 guests annually, including thousands of students who attend free thanks to its founders, the planetarium is committed to making the wonders of the cosmos accessible to all.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.