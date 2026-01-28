And Sew She Did Receives 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award

AMBROSE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- And Sew She Did has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award winner, recognizing the shop’s evolution from a modest fabric store into a creative cornerstone for quilters and makers across the region. Since opening in 2018, the business has grown steadily by offering more than materials and machines. It has become a place where customers feel supported, informed, and genuinely welcomed, making this recognition both meaningful and well earned.The shop’s expansion in 2020 marked a major step, allowing the team to broaden its offerings and deepen its community reach. Today, And Sew She Did carries more than 2000 bolts of fabric, including sought-after lines from Tilda and Riley Blake, and serves as an authorized Janome dealer. Customers can explore sewing machines firsthand, receive guidance from knowledgeable staff, and participate in a full slate of classes and retreats. Longarm quilting services further support makers at every stage, creating an environment where creativity feels both approachable and achievable. Together, these elements have transformed the shop into a lively, dependable resource for beginners and seasoned quilters alike.That commitment to community culminated in the shop’s newly built Quilt Retreat Center, designed as a dedicated space for learning, connection, and uninterrupted creativity. “Our goal has always been to create an environment where people feel comfortable trying new techniques, asking questions, and enjoying the process,” a staff member said. “The retreat center has allowed us to welcome even more makers into that experience.”As And Sew She Did celebrates this award, the team remains focused on thoughtful growth and continued service to the region’s creative economy. The honor underscores their ongoing commitment to supporting makers, fostering community, and providing a home for creativity in South Georgia.For more information click here

