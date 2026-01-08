Sheriffs and National Leaders Warn Washington State Actions Threaten Elected Law Enforcement

CSPOA logo

CSPOA & APOA warn that WA State is moving to undermine the authority of the people to elect their own sheriffs.

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association ( CSPOA ) and the American Police Officers Alliance (APOA) will hold a joint press conference on Friday, Jan. 9, to discuss recent developments involving the role and authority of elected sheriffs in Washington State.The press conference is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. PT at Experience Church, located at 10012 122nd St. E., Puyallup, Washington.According to the organizations, the event will address actions and proposals at the state level that relate to oversight, compliance, and the structure of the office of the sheriff.Participating sheriffs are expected to discuss how these matters affect their responsibilities under state and federal law.Michael Flynn, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former National Security Advisor, is scheduled to attend and speak, along with sheriffs from Washington State and other jurisdictions.Also participating will be Richard Mack, President of CSPOA, and Daniel Stuebs, Executive Director of APOA, who will provide remarks on behalf of their respective organizations.The press conference will precede a public event titled “Save Our Sheriffs”, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. the same day. The evening event is open to the public and will feature remarks from General Flynn, multiple sheriffs, and additional local speakers.Press Conference DetailsDate: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026Time: 1:00 p.m. PTLocation: Experience Church, 10012 122nd St. E., Puyallup, WA 98373

