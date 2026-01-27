Perimeter Roofing Recognized with 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perimeter Roofing, a Georgia-founded company now serving three states, has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award winner, highlighting its continued growth and reputation as one of the Southeast’s most reliable roofing partners. Known for thinking about roofs long before most homeowners do, the company has built its name on steady expertise, clear communication, and a commitment to “building trust one roof at a time.”With more than fifty years of combined experience behind its leadership and a network of over ten branches across Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama, Perimeter Roofing has become a dependable resource for residential and commercial clients alike. From routine repairs and full replacements to storm damage insurance work and large commercial projects, the company approaches every job with consistency and professionalism. Customers often note that Perimeter Roofing’s teams explain issues plainly, maintain organized timelines, and deliver work that holds up season after season.“Our goal has always been to raise the standard for what people should expect when they hire a roofing company,” says a representative from Perimeter Roofing. “This award reflects the trust our communities place in us, and it motivates our entire team to keep improving, keep communicating, and keep doing the kind of work that gives people real peace of mind.”As the company continues expanding across the Southeast, its mission remains rooted in craftsmanship, safety, and customer care. The 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award underscores Perimeter Roofing’s long-term investment in quality and its commitment to serving homeowners and businesses with reliability that lasts. With each project, the company aims to reinforce a simple promise: a dependable roof begins with a team you can count on.For more information click here

