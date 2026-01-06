KEES Vacations Launches 'Owner-First' Initiative and Expands to Historic Weeping Radish Building

KEES Vacations debuts "Owner-First" Initiative to boost rental income with data-driven marketing, enhanced service, & clear reporting. New HQ.

GRANDY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KEES Vacations, a leading property management company in the Outer Banks, is proud to announce two exciting milestones: the launch of its “Owner-First” Initiative and the relocation of its headquarters to the historic Weeping Radish building in Grandy, North Carolina. These moves mark a major step forward in KEES Vacations' ongoing commitment to helping property owners maximize their rental incomes and improve the guest experience.Key Features of the “Owner-First” Initiative Include:Next-Generation Marketing: KEES Vacations uses SEO optimization and targeted advertising to increase visibility and attract the right guests.Data-Driven Decisions: With real-time analytics, KEES adjusts pricing and occupancy rates to optimize returns for property owners.Enhanced Service: New processes for increased attention for each property ensures a personalized service experience.Transparency: Property owners will have access to comprehensive booking data and performance reports.A New Approach to Property ManagementThe “Owner-First” Initiative aims to improve transparency and offer property owners more control over their rental properties. KEES Vacations is incorporating advanced marketing strategies and data-driven solutions to help owners navigate a competitive market.“We’re excited to bring a new approach to property management with a focus on empowering property owners,” said Jeremy, CEO of KEES Vacations. “This initiative is designed to help owners make informed decisions and maximize their rental income, using real-time data and marketing strategies.”New Headquarters in Grandy, North CarolinaTo support these new initiatives, KEES Vacations is relocating its headquarters to the Weeping Radish building in Grandy, North Carolina. This move consolidates all core operations under one roof, enhancing communication and response times.“As we bring our teams together in one location, we expect to see a significant increase in efficiency,” said Jeremy, CEO of KEES Vacations. “This relocation is a key step in streamlining our operations and positioning ourselves for continued growth.”The new headquarters will enable better communication across departments, quicker response times, and greater scalability for maintenance and housekeeping services. These upgrades are essential for enhancing the guest experience and, ultimately, boosting rental income for property owners.Set to move in December 2025, this marks a new chapter for KEES Vacations as it enters the new year with a permanent location that will drive long-term success and growth.For more details about the “Owner-First” Initiative or property management services, visit www.keesouterbanks.com About KEES VacationsKEES Vacations is a premier vacation rental property management company based in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Known for pioneering the income-boosting FlexStay™ booking model, KEES Vacations makes renting in the Outer Banks easy and flexible, offering the freedom to choose your own check-in and check-out dates with no seven-night minimums. KEES is committed to using innovative technology and dedicated local experts to help property owners maximize their rental income and investment.Contact:Address: 6810 Caratoke Hwy, Grandy, NC 27939, United StatesEmail: stay@keesvacations.comPhone: 866-316-1843Website: keesouterbanks.com

