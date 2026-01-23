Proud Smiles Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Award for Excellence in Whole-Patient Dental Care

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proud Smiles, a health-centered dental practice known for its whole-patient approach to oral wellness, has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner. The recognition highlights the practice’s commitment to creating a truly supportive, judgment-free experience for patients, something increasingly rare in an industry where anxiety and avoidance are common.For years, Proud Smiles has focused on more than just fixing teeth. The practice blends advanced clinical care with a functional-medicine mindset, looking at how lifestyle, stress, habits, and long-term health interact with patients’ dental needs. The result is a model that emphasizes prevention, education, and comfort, whether a patient is up-to-date with cleanings or hasn’t scheduled an appointment since the flip-phone era.Dr. Radha Patel says it best: “Dentistry is at its strongest when it feels like a partnership rather than a lecture. Our approach is to meet patients where they are and move forward together. This award holds special significance because it reflects the confidence our community places in our team, an honor we never take lightly”.Modern comfort is also a cornerstone of the practice. Every patient receives complimentary laughing gas, even for routine visits, and those with dental anxiety have access to additional sedation options, ensuring that care feels calm, manageable, and respectful.The 2025 Best of Georgia Award serves as a milestone for Proud Smiles but also as motivation for what comes next. The team plans to continue expanding its whole-patient offerings, strengthening its focus on individualized care, and helping more people rethink what visiting the dentist can feel like.For more information click here

