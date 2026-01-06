Adam Prewett Named to Cambridge 2026 Signature Club - Recognition honors financial professionals for leadership and dedication to service

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adam Prewett of Mosaic Financial has earned recognition as a 2026 Signature Club qualifier by their financial solutions firm, Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. (Cambridge). The Signature Club distinction acknowledges financial professionals who demonstrate excellence in serving clients while upholding the independent spirit that defines Cambridge.“{Financial professional’s name} embodies the dedication and independent spirit that drive Cambridge forward,” said Jeff Vivacqua, Cambridge President of Growth and Development. “We are pleased to recognize {Financial professional’s name}’s achievements over the past year. Their focus on cultivating relationships and pursuing continuous improvement exemplifies the Cambridge culture and creates a positive impact for both their clients and the industry as a whole.”The 2026 Signature Club conference in Bonita Springs, Florida brings together qualifiers and Cambridge senior leadership for a multi-day event focused on growth, connection, and shared learning. Featuring networking opportunities, interactive educational sessions, and thought-provoking speakers, the conference offers participants the opportunity to gain fresh insight and deepen their industry expertise, empowering them to continue serving their clients at the highest level.About CambridgeCambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge’s national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country.Contact: Adam Prewett, www.mosaicfinancialadvisers.com The 2026 Signature Club award is based on personal and/or office production benchmarks established by Cambridge. This award is not based on investment performance or indicative of client experience.Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Cambridge and Mosaic Financial are not affiliated.###

