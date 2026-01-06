Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson Named Top Outstanding Producer and Host of the Year for 2026 by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honoring Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson, an award-winning media professional, educator, and filmmaker, has been selected as the Top Outstanding Producer and Host of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).This prestigious honor recognizes Dr. Williamson for her exceptional leadership, longevity, and commitment to the media industry. Selection into the IAOTP is reserved for a distinguished group of influencers who have demonstrated professional excellence and meaningful community contributions. Dr. Williamson will be honored this December at the IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, where she will also be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine."Choosing Dr. Williamson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel," stated Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP. "She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary. We look forward to celebrating her accomplishments at this year’s gala."A Legacy of Media Excellence and InnovationWith over 30 years of industry experience, Dr. Williamson continues to redefine the intersection of media and education. As a host, writer, and producer for PBS in Los Angeles, she oversees the complete lifecycle of public affairs programming, from research and script development to high-profile interviews and digital strategy.Her award-winning series, “Everybody with Angela Williamson,” is currently in its ninth season. The program highlights the "human spirit" by sharing the stories of everyday individuals making extraordinary community impacts. Fans can look forward to the Season 10 premiere on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.Preserving History: The Rosa Parks LegacyAn Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker and international best-selling author, Dr. Williamson has dedicated her platform to honoring her cousin, Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks. Her acclaimed documentary, “My Life With Rosie,” has won numerous awards at national and international film festivals.Additionally, her book, “My Life With Rosie: A Bond Between Cousins,” was named the best children’s book on Black History by Mothering magazine. By sharing an intimate family perspective, Dr. Williamson teaches the next generation how to become effective change agents.Educator and Industry LeaderBeyond the camera, Dr. Williamson is a dedicated Associate Professor at Rio Hondo College, where she teaches Mass Media and Speech Communication to underrepresented students in the East Los Angeles County Dual Enrollment program. Her diverse professional background includes leadership roles at:● Impac Mortgage Corp: Digital & Product Marketing Manager● Fox Television: Sales and Marketing Producer● Experian Information Systems: Marketing Specialist● Orange County Newschannel: Producer and CopywriterAcademic and Professional FoundationDr. Williamson holds a Ph.D. in Human Services from Capella University, as well as a B.A. in Communications and an M.A. in Mass Communication/Media Studies from California State University, Fullerton. She attributes her success to perseverance and the guidance of her mentors. Looking ahead, she remains committed to documentary filmmaking and expanding her business reach.For more information about Dr. Williamson, please visit: https://drangelasadlerwilliamson.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an elite boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest professionals. IAOTP provides a platform for collaboration, keynote speaking, and global recognition, helping the "best of the best" build their branding empires.For more information, visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.