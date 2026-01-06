Wellness Expert Gordon Fraser Advances Winter Eye Cream use Involving Manihot Esculenta Tuber Extract

Wellness expert Gordon Fraser commenting on seasonal skincare formulation considerations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasonal conditions marked by cold temperatures, low humidity, and indoor heating can impair skin barrier function, with the periorbital area particularly susceptible due to its thin structure and limited lipid content. According to wellness expert Gordon Fraser , these factors contribute to increased dryness, fine lines, and visible fatigue around the eyes, underscoring the seasonal relevance of targeted eye care formulations.According to U.S. FDA cosmetic guidance and dermatologic reference data, the periorbital region is among the most anatomically vulnerable areas of the face. The skin around the eyes is estimated to be up to 40 percent thinner than facial skin elsewhere and contains significantly fewer sebaceous (oil) glands, reducing its natural capacity to retain moisture and maintain barrier integrity. Continuous mechanical movement from blinking—averaging 15,000 to 20,000 blinks per day—further contributes to cumulative stress in this area.“The periorbital area contains thinner skin, fewer oil glands, and is in constant motion,” said wellness expert Gordon Fraser. “Winter compounds these challenges. Strategic cosmetic formulations—particularly those incorporating plant-derived bio-actives such as Manihot Esculenta—can support surface hydration, improve the appearance of skin texture, and enhance resilience under seasonal stress.”Why Eye Cream Matters More in WinterCold outdoor temperatures, wind exposure, and reduced ambient humidity are known to compromise the skin’s barrier function. FDA-recognized cosmetic science identifies low-humidity environments as a key contributor to increased transepidermal water loss (TEWL), particularly in anatomically delicate regions. Indoor heating systems further reduce relative humidity, accelerating epidermal dehydration.These conditions make the eye area more susceptible to irritation, creasing, and visible fatigue. Eye creams are formulated specifically for this region, utilizing lighter emulsions and targeted ingredient delivery designed to hydrate, support barrier function, and improve cosmetic appearance without overloading sensitive tissue.The Role of Manihot Esculenta Tuber ExtractDerived from the cassava root, Manihot Esculenta Tuber Extract has gained attention in cosmetic formulation for its surface-level functional properties. Rich in natural polysaccharides, the extract forms a lightweight, flexible film on the skin, creating a temporary tightening and smoothing effect.From a cosmetic science perspective, this film-forming action can reduce the visible appearance of fine lines and under-eye puffiness—an effect that is particularly relevant during winter months when reduced elasticity and dehydration can make textural irregularities more pronounced.“Manihot Esculenta provides both immediate visual refinement and supportive hydration performance,” Fraser noted. “Its ability to create a breathable, tightening film makes it well-suited for seasonal formulations targeting the eye area.”Clean Formulation, Intelligent PerformanceWithin clean beauty and wellness frameworks, Manihot Esculenta aligns with regulatory-compliant cosmetic standards favoring high-efficacy, plant-derived ingredients. When combined with humectants, barrier-supporting lipids, and soothing botanical agents, it can enhance overall formulation performance while maintaining skin tolerance and consumer acceptability.A Strategic Addition to Winter Skincare RegimensFraser advises that eye care be considered a foundational element of winter skincare strategy rather than an optional step. “Consistent use of a well-formulated eye cream—applied morning and evening—can materially improve skin comfort and cosmetic appearance throughout prolonged cold-weather exposure,” he said.For more information on Gordon Fraser, please visit: http://gordonfraser.co or Instagram About Gordon FraserGordon Fraser is a senior leader in the beauty and wellness sector and serves as President of Gordon Fraser and Associates, LLC. He brings deep expertise in plant-based skincare, clean formulation strategy, and wellness-focused product development, with a professional emphasis on education, ingredient integrity, and long-term consumer trust.An internationally recognized creative marketer, Fraser has more than 18 years of experience operating at the intersection of brand strategy, wellness, and clean beauty. Since 2008, his business partnerships have generated in excess of $500 million in cumulative product sales, contributing to the international expansion and mainstream adoption of clean beauty across multiple markets.

