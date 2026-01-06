Echoes From Verdun: The Minutes Confronts The Lingering Trauma Of War Through Memory, Guilt, And Survival

Echoes From Verdun The Minutes by C. Bizzell

In A Haunting Historical Novel, C. Bizzell Explores How A Few Forgotten Minutes Can Shape A Lifetime

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author C. Bizzell presents Echoes From Verdun: The Minutes, a powerful historical novel that examines the enduring psychological wounds of World War I and the quiet devastation carried by those who survived it. Set between the trenches of 1916 and a windswept night in 1932, the book delivers an intimate portrait of memory, grief, and the desperate need for understanding long after the guns have fallen silent.

The story opens on a blustery October night as thirty-six-year-old Guntheir climbs into his childhood treehouse, seeking escape from a nightmare that has followed him for sixteen years. Since July 1, 1916—the first day of the Battle of the Somme—his life has been haunted by “The Minutes” spent in No Man’s Land. Those moments are missing from his memory, erased yet omnipresent, leaving behind relentless questions that refuse to rest. Was he responsible for the death of his friend Jimmy? Did fear, chance, or something darker decide that fate?

As Guntheir grapples with these unanswered questions, Echoes From Verdun: The Minutes unfolds as a reflective journey into the past. Guided by the quiet strength of his grandfather, Guntheir revisits formative memories that shaped his sense of self long before the war stripped it away. Through these recollections, Bizzell weaves together scenes of childhood innocence, profound friendship, loss, and a forbidden love whose echo still sustains him in his darkest moments.

The novel does not shy away from the brutal reality of war, but its focus remains firmly on the internal battlefield. Bizzell captures the emotional aftermath of combat—the survivor’s guilt, fractured identity, and the haunting silence left by those who never returned. Guntheir’s longing to adapt and live fully again is tempered by the realization that healing demands confrontation.

Central to the narrative is the historical weight of July 1, 1916, when nearly nineteen thousand British soldiers lost their lives in a single day. Bizzell honors their sacrifice not through spectacle, but through quiet reckoning, grounding the story in the personal cost behind staggering numbers. The novel serves as both a tribute and a reminder of the dreams lost in those minutes that changed history.

Written for readers of historical fiction, literary war narratives, and character-driven storytelling, Echoes From Verdun: The Minutes offers a moving exploration of how the past persists—and how confronting it may be the only path toward peace.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/9gBREA7

