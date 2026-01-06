AKELOS INC. RECEIVES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FROM U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR AKELES AND AKELESS TRADEMARKS

TRADEMARK APPROVALS STRENGTHEN BRAND IDENTITY AND ENHANCE LEGAL PROTECTION

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akelos Inc. announced today that it has received Notices of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its trademark applications for AKELES and AKELESS.The next step in the trademark registration process will be for Akelos to file Statements of Use for each mark.These approvals build on the USPTO’s renewal of the AKELOS trademark registration for an additional 10-year term, which was approved in January 2025. Together, these actions further solidify the organization’s brand identity, will enhance legal protection, and support continued growth and expansion.Founded in 2018, Akelos Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing a novel, non-opioid anti-hyperalgesic drug for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The name “Akelos” is derived from the ancient Greek words ἄκη (aké), meaning “cure” or “remedy,” and ἄχος (áchos), meaning “pain” or “grief.”“We’re absolutely delighted to reach this important company milestone,” said Dr. Steven Fox, Chairman of Akelos Inc.“We believe our company name is something that physicians, patients, payors, and investors can connect with as we pursue our mission to support the growing number of patients suffering from neuropathic pain—a debilitating condition with limited treatment options.”This trademark progress represents an important step forward for Akelos Inc., strengthening the company’s foundation as it advances the development of innovative treatments for neuropathic pain. Akelos remains committed to addressing the significant unmet needs of patients living with chronic pain conditions.________________________________________About AkelosAkelos Inc.has licensed foundational intellectual property from Weill Cornell Medicine to develop a unique receptor-targeting platform technology. The platform’s lead asset is a first-in-class, non-opioid drug with a novel mechanism of action designed for the non-addictive treatment of neuropathic pain.For more information, visit www.akelosinc.com or connect with Akelos on LinkedIn.Akelos Forward-Looking StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcomes of events, timing, and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of issuance. Akelos Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect changes in our expectations or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based.These statements include, among others, those related to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the cost, timing, and outcome of the regulatory development and approval process; budgets, expenditures, and financing plans; the need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; reliance on third parties, including contract research and contract clinical trial organizations; and market opportunity and competition.________________________________________Investor Contact:Office of Dr. Steven FoxPhone: +1 212-953-1544Email: drstevefox@akelosinc.dr steven foxakelosinc2129531544drstevefox@akelosinc.comVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedIn

