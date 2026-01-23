Sree Badminton Academy Celebrates Back-to-Back Best of Georgia Wins

CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sree Badminton Academy has once again been named a 2025 Best of Georgia winner, marking its second consecutive year earning statewide recognition for excellence in player development and coaching. For a sport that looks deceptively simple, right up until you’re sprinting after a shuttlecock with a mind of its own, this honor underscores the academy’s reputation as a training hub where everyday athletes transform into confident, skilled competitors.Founded on the belief that great badminton is built on strong fundamentals, Sree Badminton Academy blends certified coaching, thoughtful instruction, and an environment that encourages progress without pressure. Players learn everything from grip and footwork to tactical shot placement and situational strategy, all broken down into approachable, repeatable skills. Training sessions balance drills with live match play, giving athletes real opportunities to test what they’ve learned in competitive settings. The result is a player experience that feels structured, energizing, and, most importantly, fun.“Our mission has always been to help athletes reach their full potential while keeping the game joyful,” said a representative of Sree Badminton Academy. “Badminton can be complex, but improvement shouldn’t feel overwhelming. We want every player who walks through our doors to feel supported, challenged, and proud of the progress they make.”This year’s Best of Georgia recognition follows the academy’s 2024 win, reinforcing its growing impact within Georgia’s badminton community. As participation in the sport continues to rise across the state, Sree Badminton Academy remains committed to expanding programs, refining training methods, and opening the door for more athletes, kids, teens, and adults alike, to discover just how rewarding the game can be.With a philosophy centered on collaboration, encouragement, and skill-building that sticks, Sree Badminton Academy is poised to continue shaping Georgia’s next generation of players. And if their momentum is any indication, the future looks fast, focused, and full of well-placed shots.For more information click here

