Debut Middle-Grade Fantasy LIONBORN by Sharique Zea Launches with Virtual Book Tour

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When twelve-year-old Fionn Hurley discovers a mysterious lion cub that only he can see, he's thrust into the dangerous magical world of Arborea—where his blood holds the key to resurrecting a demon. LIONBORN, the debut middle-grade fantasy by Sharique Zea, launches today with a multi-week virtual book tour hosted by The Children's Book Review (TCBR), featuring reviews across 10+ platforms, author interviews, and exclusive reader content.

In this thrilling adventure, Fionn and his friends must confront their deepest fears and embrace unexpected destinies as they navigate three deadly trials. With a crazed sorcerer determined to capture him and powerful magical gifts he barely understands, Fionn discovers that surviving Arborea means accepting who he's truly meant to become.

LIONBORN has already garnered praise from industry professionals:

"This rollercoaster of a quest story is a great next read for middle-grade fantasy lovers who have enjoyed Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, and The Inheritance Cycle." – The Children's Book Review

"A roaringly fantastic start to a spellbinding new fantasy adventure, brimming with peril and courage, with friendship and self-discovery, that is perfect for readers of 9+." – Book Craic

"...fascinating fantasy adventure...moves between school life in London and journeys through magical realms, with a lion cub, riddles, and hidden powers driving the story. Highly recommended." – School Reading List

"Lionborn is beautifully written; it is guaranteed to grip readers and leave them wanting more." – Bonkers About Books

"The plotline of Lionborn offers magic and magical creatures, great for young fantasy readers." – LoveReading4Kids

"A heartwarming story of self-discovery." – Armadillo

"In one night, I discovered a book that will stay with me for a long time [...] Fionn is a great character, and he is the sort of character parents want their children to look up to. He is brave, loyal, and someone you would want on your side. It doesn't matter what the author throws at him, he survived and came out stronger." – BookBound

"The author cleverly weaves together the human world and the fantasy world with its enchanted forests, labyrinths, and menacing beasts, immersing readers in an environment where boundaries are highly permeable. With Fionn emerging as a hero as the book ends, we're left wondering what comes next." – Red Reading Hub

"...this fantasy tale delivers fresh magic and emotional depth." – Kirkus Reviews

About the Book

LIONBORN (Ages 10+ | 230 Pages | Independently Published | ASIN: B0FLMP4YK7) is the first installment in an exciting new middle-grade fantasy series. The novel combines rich world-building inspired by diverse cultural traditions, authentic friendship dynamics, and heart-pounding adventure as protagonist Fionn learns he's inherited powerful magical gifts—and that his survival depends on mastering them before it's too late.

About the Author

Sharique Zea was born in Ranchi, Eastern India, into a family of readers who nurtured his love of stories from an early age. Influenced by C.S. Lewis, Philip Pullman, Madeleine L'Engle, and J.R.R. Tolkien, Zea earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree at St. Xavier's College and an Executive MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur, one of India's top management institutions.

Now based in London, he balances his work as a Chartered Accountant with his lifelong passion for fantasy writing, bringing a unique perspective that blends Eastern and Western storytelling traditions. LIONBORN marks his debut as a middle-grade author.

Media Opportunities

Sharique Zea is available for interviews, podcast appearances, and virtual author events. Review copies of LIONBORN are available upon request.

Interview topics include:

-Blending Indian cultural influences with Western fantasy traditions

-Balancing a career in finance with creative writing pursuits

-Crafting authentic friendship dynamics and emotional depth in middle-grade fiction

-Building magical worlds that resonate with today's young readers

For interview requests, review copies, or additional information, please contact Sharique Zea.

