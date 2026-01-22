Candace M. Williams, P.C., Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Award Honorable Mention

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candace M. Williams, P.C., a family law firm serving Georgia families for more than 20 years, has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Georgia Honorable Mention Award. The award highlights businesses that demonstrate consistent excellence, community impact, and a commitment to their clients, reflecting the firm’s long-standing dedication to family law, including divorce, child custody, support, mediation, and protection orders.Founded and led by Gainesville native Candace M. Williams, the firm is known for its client-centered approach and focus on children’s well-being. Williams has built a reputation as a “trusted champion for children” and a passionate advocate for parents navigating major life transitions.What sets the firm apart is the combination of legal expertise and personal connection. Clients work directly with Williams and her paralegal, ensuring clear communication, timely responses, and guidance tailored to each family’s unique circumstances. The firm also maintains reasonable rates and offers professional discounts, reflecting its commitment to supporting local families through challenging times.“Every family deserves clear guidance and a steady hand when facing legal changes,” said Candace M. Williams. “This recognition reflects not just our work in the courtroom, but our dedication to listening, supporting, and protecting the families of our community.”The 2025 Best of Georgia Honorable Mention Award adds to a series of accolades for Candace M. Williams, P.C., building on repeated recognition from 2020 through 2024. The firm plans to continue expanding its services while maintaining the personal, responsive approach that has earned the trust of clients throughout Gainesville and the surrounding areas.For more information click here

